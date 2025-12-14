UAE, Cyprus issue joint statement

ABU DHABI, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Cyprus issued the following joint statement on the occasion of the official visit by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, today:

"The President of the Republic of Cyprus, Mr. Nikos Christodoulides, warmly welcomed President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for an official visit to Cyprus on 14 December 2025.

This visit by the UAE President to Cyprus is the first by an Emirati President, marking a historic milestone and showcasing the strategic depth of Cyprus-UAE relations.

It reaffirms the mutual commitment to further elevating this strategic partnership, within the context of an ambitious, forward-looking agenda across key sectors, with a primary focus on trade, investments, energy cooperation and interconnectivity.

The Presidents welcomed the strong cooperation between both countries, and concluded to develop a Joint Action Plan further enhancing bilateral cooperation and supporting the implementation of new projects, under the supervision of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates.

To advance this cooperation, the two Presidents warmly welcomed the high-level official business delegation from the UAE, as well as the Cyprus-UAE Business roundtable, promoting strategic trade and investment opportunities.

Public sector and private sector investment opportunities, as well as joint ventures across a wide-array of fields, such as energy cooperation, including renewable energy, interconnectivity, as well as defence, large-scale infrastructure projects, shipping and maritime cooperation have been identified.

President Christodoulides provided a detailed update on Cyprus’ upcoming Presidency of the Council of the European Union in 2026, including the aim to focus on the EU’s Southern Neighbourhood and EU-GCC relations.

The 2nd Investment & Finance Forum in Abu Dhabi on 11 December 2025, as well as the upcoming Energy Conference provide mutually beneficial investment opportunities and enhance diversification through energy trade and clean technology development.

The two sides agreed on a set of aligned priorities aimed at further enhancing and deepening EU-UAE relations.

Cyprus and the UAE expressed their strong commitment to the resumption of UN-facilitated efforts to achieve a comprehensive and lasting settlement to the Cyprus question, on the basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality in accordance with the agreed UN framework and the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions. The UAE underlined the importance of the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus.

Cyprus reaffirmed its principled support for the sovereignty of the United Arab Emirates, especially as regards its three islands, Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa. The Presidents reiterated the EU-GCC Joint Statement from October 2024 and the EU-GCC Ministerial Joint Statement from October 2025 calling on Iran to end its occupation of the three islands of the UAE- Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa- which constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the UAE and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. They reiterated their support for a peaceful settlement of this dispute through bilateral negotiations or referral to the International Court of Justice in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

Both leaders recognized the Amalthea Cyprus Maritime Corridor, established through close UAE-Cyprus cooperation, as a crucial and complementary humanitarian lifeline for the Palestinian people in Gaza. They agreed to maintain close cooperation with international and regional partners in line with the UN2720 coordinated mechanism, to sustain and expand the corridor’s operations in support of the next phase of President Trump’s Comprehensive Peace Plan to End the Gaza Conflict.

The Presidents welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council resolution 2803 and emphasized the importance of all parties adhering to the ceasefire in order to alleviate humanitarian suffering and support conditions conducive to lasting peace.

The leaders also reiterated their shared commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace based on the two-State solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent, and viable Palestinian State, based on the 4th June 1967 lines, in accordance with relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

The leaders underscored their rejection of any attempts to expel the Palestinian people from their land and stressed the necessity of the full adherence to President Trump’s Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, including its provisions on the Rafah Crossing.

The Presidents expressed their concern over the spread of extremism and extremist ideologies that fuel terrorism and lead to conflict and are committed to addressing hate speech, extremism, and racism by promoting tolerance and interreligious and intercultural dialogue, in line with the provisions of UN Security Council Resolution 2686. In this regard, both leaders emphasized their countries’ firm stance in rejecting extremism in all its forms and manifestations. President Christodoulides updated on Cyprus’ efforts to establish an Interfaith Institute for Peaceful Coexistence to promote tolerance and interreligious and interfaith dialogue.

The two leaders emphasized the urgent need for a humanitarian truce in Sudan to alleviate civilian suffering. They reaffirmed the importance of immediate de-escalation, protection of civilians, and of rapid and unhindered humanitarian access throughout Sudan, and stressed the importance of ensuring accountability for crimes committed. Both sides reaffirmed their steadfast support for Sudan’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They welcomed the ongoing efforts of the Quad (United States, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Egypt) and agreed to remain actively engaged, in support of Quad and EU efforts to support an immediate ceasefire, facilitate humanitarian access, and advance an inclusive and transparent transition process that paves the way toward establishing an independent, civilian-led government with broad-based legitimacy and accountability.

The Presidents also discussed the war in Ukraine and reaffirmed their unwavering support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace, based on respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the principles of the United Nations Charter. The two sides emphasized the importance of humanitarian assistance and recognized both the UAE’s and Cyprus’s active roles in promoting dialogue and contributing to relief efforts. The leaders noted the UAE’s facilitation of humanitarian assistance and prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, as well as Cyprus’s sustained support for Ukraine. The Presidents also discussed ways of cooperating on supporting Ukraine’s recovery.

The Joint Statement reaffirms the strategic partnership between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates. Both Presidents underscored with satisfaction the progress in expanding bilateral cooperation, and exploring concrete cooperation across a number of areas including; trade, investment, energy, political dialogue, tourism, culture, defence, education, maritime transport and large-scale infrastructure projects."