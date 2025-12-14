UAE opens Emirates Medical Centre to serve patients in Khan Younis

GAZA, 14th December, 2025 (WAM) --The UAE has inaugurated the Emirates Medical Centre in Khan Younis, south of the Gaza Strip, as part of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in a move aimed at strengthening the health sector, supporting the healthcare system and delivering urgent medical services to help improve the standard of medical care across the territory.

The centre comprises several specialised departments and offers comprehensive medical services to patients and the injured, including primary healthcare and the management of emergency cases.

Ali Al Shihi, Head of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, said the opening of the medical centre comes within the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support the health sector and alleviate the suffering of the population in Gaza, reaffirming the country’s support for the Strip across all humanitarian needs.

Dr Mohamed Rubayyi', Deputy Head of the Support Committee for Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, noted the UAE’s efforts in supporting the health sector and providing all forms of assistance to the people of Gaza, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr Sameh Hamid, Director of the UAE Medical Centre, said: “The centre is equipped to receive emergency cases as well as patients in need of primary healthcare, with specialised departments and a pharmacy to provide appropriate treatment.”

Hiba Al Najjar, WHO Health Coordinator in the Gaza Strip, praised the UAE’s efforts and its continued contribution to supporting the health system since the onset of humitarian crisis in Gaza. She noted that the UAE had, from the beginning of the crisis, established the UAE Field Hospital and consistently stood by the Palestinian people, providing support to all hospitals in the Strip. This has enhanced the capacity of the healthcare system to confront challenges and deliver care to patients.

The opening of the Emirates Medical Centre forms part of the UAE’s ongoing medical support, which includes the deployment of medical convoys and the provision of ambulances, medicines and medical supplies by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, with the aim of enhancing the quality of healthcare services available to the population of the Gaza Strip.

This initiative builds on the work of the UAE Field Hospital, which continues to support the health sector and relieve pressure on medical facilities, thereby contributing to improved healthcare for patients and the injured and wounded.