Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week set for November 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA) on Monday announced that the next edition of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week will take place from 16th to 22nd November 2026, under the theme “Together We Can Make Abu Dhabi a Family-Friendly Emirate”.

The announcement follows the success of the 2025 edition of Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The Week was supported by Platinum Partners ADNOC (Energy Partner), the National Academy for Childhood Development (Visionary Partner), and PureHealth (Health Partner), in addition to Strategic Partners, the Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Department of Culture and Tourism.

During the Week, Sana bint Mohamed bin Suhail, Minister of Family and Director-General of ECA, carried out a number of visits, including a visit to Danat Al Emarat Hospital on World Children’s Day to congratulate the parents of newborns, highlighting the importance of the early years. She also visited Emirates Humanitarian City and engaged with 130 young children and their families living there.

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2025 featured more than 300 community activities delivered by over 70 partners, attracting more than 65,000 attendees and accounting for about 55,000 participation hours.

The associated awareness campaign, “Their Early Years Matter,” generated more than 109 million views, with over 862,000 engagements.

Additionally, 600 copies of the Parents’ Mental Wellbeing Guidelines, which aim to raise awareness about mental wellbeing and promote positive family practices, were distributed to parents.

In collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), the Parent Pack was shared with parents across the Emirate through 257 schools, 235 nurseries and 37 charter schools.

Looking ahead, the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Week 2026 will feature the WED Forum, the flagship gathering of the World Early Childhood Development (WED) Movement, a global platform that brings together leaders, experts, and innovators from around the world to discuss the future of early childhood development.