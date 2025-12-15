Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Emirates Airline explore future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has received a delegation from Emirates Airline headed by Shannon Scott, Vice President of Sustainability and Environment.

The meeting discussed the future of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and prospects for its deployment in the UAE’s aviation sector. It also explored pathways to enhance the use of low-carbon fuels in support of the UAE’s efforts to reduce emissions and enhance sector sustainability.

Participants reviewed the latest global developments related to SAF and assessed their implications for the sector’s plans within the country. They emphasised that large-scale commercial purchasing of this type of fuel remains dependent on increased global production levels, availability of supply, and reduced costs. This necessitates close monitoring of international developments and keeping pace with them.

They noted that current national efforts focus on improving operational efficiency, driving technological innovation, and supporting low-emission energy solutions, in line with the UAE’s broader energy and sustainability strategy and aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the aviation sector.

MoEI said it continues to monitor international developments and align them with national plans and priorities, while strengthening cooperation with relevant entities to support the transition to a more efficient and sustainable aviation energy ecosystem.

The meeting was attended by Eng Ahmed Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Electricity, Water, and Future Energy Sector at MoEI.