TRENDS awarded Kuwait Creativity Award for Research Excellence

KUWAIT, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory has received the 13th Kuwait Creativity Award (2025) at a ceremony held in Kuwait organised by the Arab Media Forum.

The event was attended by Dr. Nasser Muhaisen, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information of Kuwait; Counsellor Madi Al-Khamis, Secretary-General of the Arab Media Forum, and key intellectual, media, and cultural leaders from the Arab world.

The award recognises TRENDS’ role as a regional think tank, citing its research and strategic analysis aimed at supporting decision-making, enhancing understanding of regional challenges and anticipating future trends.

A delegation from TRENDS accepted the award, which recognises innovation and institutional excellence while highlighting efforts that enrich the Arab world’s cultural and knowledge landscape.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of TRENDS, said the recognition reflects the organisation’s focus on quality and innovation, and its commitment to producing reliable knowledge and in-depth strategic analysis.

Al-Khamis said the Kuwait Creativity Award supports Arab creativity and highlighted TRENDS’ intellectual contributions across multiple fields, as well as its role in strengthening engagement between media institutions and think tanks. He also noted the organisation’s participation in international forums as helping project a positive image of Arab research institutions globally.

Launched in 2009, the Kuwait Creativity Award is one of the Arab Media Forum’s flagship initiatives and honours excellence in media, culture, the arts, advertising, sports and entrepreneurship, while supporting youth-led initiatives.