Global SDG Leadership delegation reviews sustainability projects at DEWA

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sustainability and Innovation Centre of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) welcomed a high-level delegation of 30 leaders from 15 countries as part of the Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Leadership Programme.

The programme was launched by the UAE’s National Committee on SDGs and the Government Experience Exchange Programme, overseen by the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, in collaboration with the SDG Academy.

DEWA officials briefed the delegation on key energy transition and carbon reduction projects, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar facility under the independent power producer model. The park’s capacity is expected to exceed 8,000 megawatts by 2030, surpassing the original 5,000 MW target and cutting carbon emissions by about 8.5 million tonnes annually.

The visitors were also briefed on DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project, the first in the Middle East and North Africa to produce hydrogen using solar energy. The hydrogen is used to generate clean energy via a hydrogen-powered engine, helping to reduce carbon emissions. It supports applications across several sectors, including fuelling hydrogen vehicles.

In addition, visitors were briefed on the EV Green Charger initiative, which provides smart charging services through more than 1,500 charging points across Dubai.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said the visit reflects the authority’s role in supporting global and national efforts to achieve the UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals and in positioning Dubai as a hub for knowledge exchange in sustainable development.

He said DEWA has supported the SDGs since their launch in 2015 and contributes to goals related to clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, economic growth, innovation, responsible consumption and climate action.

Al Tayer noted that these efforts were recognised when DEWA won the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) UN SDGs Challenge Award in 2021.