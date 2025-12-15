Khalifa bin Zayed Air College gains international accreditation for four aviation programmes

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa bin Zayed Air College has obtained full international accreditation from the Aviation Accreditation Board International (AABI) for four of its academic aviation programmes, with strategic support from the Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT).

This milestone marks a historic achievement, as Khalifa bin Zayed Air College—supported by CERT—has become the first institution in the region to receive AABI accreditation for all of its aviation education programmes.

It is also the first military air college worldwide to obtain accreditation for four programmes simultaneously, making these programmes the only ones globally to be accredited concurrently by AABI.

The accredited programmes include: B.S. in Aviation Science – Fixed Wing Pilot; B.S. in Aviation Science – Helicopter Pilot; B.S. in Aviation Science – UAV; and B.S. in Aviation Science – Air Defence.

This accreditation is the culmination of an ambitious vision and exceptional efforts to ensure the highest standards of quality and excellence in aviation education. It serves as an international endorsement of the college’s curricula, faculty expertise, and advanced training capabilities, while also highlighting its excellence in laboratory facilities, advanced simulators, and integrated infrastructure that enable candidates to undertake hands-on training in line with the highest global standards.

CERT played a pivotal role in leading the accreditation process across all stages, leveraging its extensive expertise and international partnerships to accelerate the accreditation journey and achieve this milestone in record time.

Mohammed Ghayath, CEO of CERT, said, “We are proud of our partnership spanning more than 15 years with Khalifa bin Zayed Air College in delivering distinguished academic programmes. We are pleased to see this journey culminate in achieving this prestigious accreditation, which reflects our shared commitment to advancing aviation education and training in line with the highest international standards, and to enhancing national capabilities to compete at both regional and global levels.”