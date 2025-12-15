UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Syria

DAMASCUS, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Hamad Rashid Al Hebsi presented his credentials as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to the Syrian Arab Republic, to Ahmad Al-Sharaa, President of Syria, during an official ceremony held at the People’s Palace in Damascus.

Al Hebsi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Al-Sharaa, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Syria.

For his part, President Al-Sharaa conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as his wishes for further development and prosperity for the leadership, government, and people of the UAE.

President Al-Sharaa wished the Ambassador success in his work to enhance bilateral relations across various fields, affirming his country’s readiness to provide all possible support to facilitate his duties.

For his part, Al Hebsi expressed his pride in representing the UAE in the Syrian Arab Republic, underscoring his commitment to enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors to contribute to consolidating ties between both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides explored areas of cooperation between the UAE and the Syrian Arab Republic and discussed ways of developing them to achieve the interests and aspirations of both countries and peoples.