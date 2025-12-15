Sharjah Ruler chairs Executive Committee of SCHESR meeting

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research (SCHESR), chaired the meeting of the Permanent Executive Committee of the Council on Monday morning.

Present were H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah, and H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the Global Studies University. The meeting took place at the Council’s headquarters in University City.

The Ruler of Sharjah welcomed attendees, emphasising the Council’s crucial role in developing the higher education ecosystem and its various institutions across the Emirate of Sharjah. This reflects the Emirate’s vision of delivering the highest standards of education, knowledge, and scientific research.

The meeting addressed several issues concerning universities and colleges, focusing on ways to improve their development, strengthen collaboration among them, and advance their academic and research initiatives, thereby enhancing the quality and diversity of higher education for students and researchers.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan approved the organisational structure of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research to support its key mandates, as well as the Council’s budget for 2026.

The meeting also addressed the development of specialised academic programmes in the arts across the Emirate, emphasising the importance of unifying efforts under a dedicated academic arts university that integrates all disciplines and offers advanced facilities to educate and nurture students and talented individuals in artistic fields.

Furthermore, the meeting reviewed the Council’s ongoing efforts to continuously develop academic programmes at higher education institutions in the Emirate of Sharjah, in accordance with the highest international scientific and academic standards, helping to improve the quality of education across various disciplines.

The meeting further discussed improving and developing the advanced research system at higher education institutions in the Emirate, in line with scientific requirements and research governance frameworks, to enhance research outcomes and outputs.

The meeting was attended by Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Education Academy; Dr Aisha Bu Khater Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research; Professor Esameldin Agamy, Chancellor of the University of Sharjah; Professor Hamid Majoul Al Nuaimi, advisor to the President of the University of Sharjah; and Dr Mohammed Yousef Baniyas, Advisor for Higher Education Affairs at the Sharjah Private Education Authority.