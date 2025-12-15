11th edition of Sharjah Ladies Run 2026 kicks off 24th January

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Ladies Club has announced the launch of the 11th edition of the Sharjah Ladies Run 2026, reaffirming its commitment to promoting women’s health, fitness, and community engagement.

Held under the theme “Into the Virtual Universe,” the upcoming edition blends sport, creativity, and innovation, offering participants a vibrant and immersive running experience.

The run will be held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohamed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA).

The event is scheduled for Saturday, 24th January 2026, from 18:00 to 22:00 at Al Siyouh Ladies Park in Sharjah.

Building on last year’s “Galaxy” theme, the 2026 edition includes eco-friendly features such as recycled race materials and reduced plastic use, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability goals.

The 5 km race offers cash prizes for the top three finishers and special awards for Emirati competitors, with a total prize fund of AED21,000. The programme also features Zumba sessions, fitness challenges, warm-ups, healthy food choices, and exclusive offers from Sharjah Ladies Club facilities.