flydubai, Amazon Web Services collaborate to strengthen airline’s digital capabilities

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- flydubai, the Dubai-based carrier, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced a new collaboration to advance the airline’s digital capabilities and enhance its customer journey through AWS’s cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) services, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to driving innovation.

The signing ceremony was attended by Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, and Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer at Amazon.

The collaboration establishes a framework where AWS will support flydubai through structured innovation engagements, focusing on key areas including generative AI for airline operations, data analytics, machine learning, and customer experience enhancement. This initiative will support the carrier's digital services for long-term growth.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohammed Hareb AlMheiri, Chief Procurement & Technology Officer at flydubai, said, “This initiative marks an important milestone in flydubai’s digital evolution. Working with AWS, the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud, will enable us to introduce new digital capabilities that enhance our operations and elevate how we serve our customers, further supporting our agile business model.”

Under the collaboration, flydubai and AWS will develop and scale high-impact digital and AI use cases across the airline’s operations and customer journey. By leveraging AWS’s advanced cloud, AI and data analytics capabilities, the collaboration will accelerate the delivery of production-ready solutions that enhance operational efficiency and create greater value for customers.

Werner Vogels, Chief Technology Officer at Amazon, said, "The aviation industry is at a pivotal moment where cloud technology, AI, and data analytics can revolutionise both operational efficiency and customer experience. Through this collaboration with flydubai, AWS will help accelerate innovation by creating more personalised journeys for customers. This is about using technology not just to solve today's challenges, but to reimagine the future of aviation.” ​