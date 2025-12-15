Integrated Transport Centre wins 'Strategic AI Project of the Year 2025'

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has won the “Strategic AI Project of the Year 2025” award for its autonomous vehicle project “TXAI”, at the recent Middle East AI and Analytics Summit held in Dubai.

This award is considered one of the specialised professional accolades presented as part of the Middle East AI and Analytics Summit. It falls under the “Strategic AI Projects” category, which recognises innovative initiatives in the application of AI, highlighting their practical impact, role in driving digital transformation and contribution to enhancing service efficiency.

“TXAI” is the first pilot autonomous vehicle service in the region, with its first phase launched in 2021. The project represents one of the key initiatives supporting the Emirate’s strategic direction towards developing a smart and sustainable mobility system. It relies on an advanced suite of AI technologies and digital analytics to operate vehicles within a safe and efficient environment, making it one of the standout projects nominated in this category.

Dr. Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, said, “This award reflects Abu Dhabi’s progress in smart mobility and underscores ITC’s efforts to adopt projects based on innovative technologies. The TXAI project enhances the Emirate’s transport system by offering a safe, end-to-end operational experience. We will continue to work on expanding the scope of the project and preparing the necessary infrastructure to accommodate autonomous vehicles in line with the Emirate’s digital transformation agenda.”