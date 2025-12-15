Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree establishing University of Art Sharjah

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree regarding the establishment of the University of the Art Sharjah.

Under the decree, a non-profit academic institution named the University of the Art Sharjah (UAS) is established in the emirate of Sharjah. The University shall enjoy full legal personality and the legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives and exercise its mandates, and shall have financial and administrative independence.

The decree stipulates that the College of Fine Arts and Design affiliated with the University of Sharjah shall be transferred, along with all its staff, assets, properties, rights, obligations, and financial allocations, to the University of the Art Sharjah. The transfer includes accredited academic programmes in the arts and all related documents, records, data, and academic systems. The college shall remain at its current location near the University of Sharjah in University City.

According to the decree, the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy shall be merged into the University of the Art Sharjah. All its staff, assets, properties, rights, obligations, and financial allocations shall be transferred to the University, including its accredited academic programmes and all associated documentation, data, and academic accreditation requirements.

Under the decree, the University of the Art Sharjah shall consist of two academies:

Performing Arts Academy

• College of Theatre

• College of Music

• College of Film

Academy of Visual Arts

• College of Fine Arts

• College of Design

The decree further provides that a law shall be issued to regulate the University of the Art Sharjah, its colleges, departments, administration, and all related affairs.