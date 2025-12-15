Sharjah Ruler dissolves Performing Arts Academy Board of Trustees

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the dissolution of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy.

According to the decision, the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy shall be dissolved, and a new Board of Trustees for the University of the Art Sharjah shall be formed, chaired by H.H. Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

The formation of the Board of Trustees and the naming of its members shall be issued by a decision of the President of the University of the Art Sharjah.