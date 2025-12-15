UAE, Canada expand air connectivity with additional weekly frequencies to West of Ontario–Manitoba

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) announced a key milestone in air transport between the UAE and Canada, following bilateral Air Services Agreement (ASA) negotiations that took place during the ICAO Air Services Negotiation Event 2025 (ICAN2025) in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Both sides agreed on granting UAE national carriers’ additional weekly frequencies to points west of the Ontario–Manitoba border, with the application of full fifth-freedom rights allowing unrestricted operations for all-cargo flights between the two countries.

This milestone represents a significant step for UAE national carriers, underscores the strength of the UAE–Canada partnership, enhances air connectivity, and contributes to supporting economic growth and future cooperation in civil aviation.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, stated, “This achievement reflects the strength and depth of the longstanding aviation relationship between the UAE and Canada, and underscores the GCAA’s commitment to developing frameworks of international cooperation that meet the evolving needs of the air transport sector. These negotiations highlight the importance of flexibility and coordination between both parties, enabling UAE national carriers to operate additional flights that address growing passenger demand and support the growth of tourism and trade between the two countries. This milestone also demonstrates the GCAA’s ongoing commitment to enhancing air connectivity and developing aviation infrastructure and services, further consolidating the UAE’s position as a global hub for civil aviation.”