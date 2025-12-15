Space42, Cobham Satcom redefine L-band performance with new portfolio of Thuraya-4 terminals

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, and Cobham Satcom, a global leader in satellite communications for defense, government, and commercial sectors, today announced the completion of the full range of advanced terminals for the Thuraya-4 Next Generation Satellite (T4-NGS). This expanded portfolio provides users with broadband-grade L-band service across government, national security, maritime, and commercial sectors.

Together, the new terminals and the Thuraya-4 network deliver a new level of capability in L-band mobility and mission performance, giving users more ways to access high-throughput connectivity in the field.

Sulaiman Al Ali, CCO, Space42, said, “Rooted in our strategy to be a leader in Non-Terrestrial Networks, we are scaling Thuraya-4 services through an ecosystem of trusted technology partners with proven field expertise. Cobham Satcom’s leadership in secure mobile satellite systems enables customer access to the high-speed broadband and operational resilience that Thuraya-4 provides. We look forward to advancing our capabilities and maximising existing coverage through the collaboration.”

Christophe Duret, CEO, Cobham Satcom, commented, “Our new L-band terminals deliver the secure, resilient connectivity users need to operate effectively whether on the battlefield, in disaster zones or on the rough seas. With Thuraya-4 entering service, we’re enabling mission success for those who depend on reliable communications, whether in defense, humanitarian, commercial, or critical infrastructure applications.”

The comprehensive Cobham Satcom terminal portfolio ensures users can rely on broadband-grade L-band connectivity exceeding 1 Mbps, even in contested or remote environments. This milestone follows the start of commercial service on Space42’s next-generation mobile communications satellite, Thuraya-4, in November 2025. Amongst the largest and most advanced geostationary satellites in orbit, it delivers resilient coverage across more than 100 countries in the Middle East, Africa, and Europe.

Cobham Satcom’s Thuraya-4 terminal range meets the distinct demands of government, defense, maritime, and commercial users. All terminals are available in two variants: certified for military operation (MIL-810H, MIL-461) and high-end commercial-grade terminals (IP-68).

The portfolio spans both Comms-on-the-Pause and Comms-on-the-Move systems, each offered in military and commercial configurations.

The IP NEO terminals are Comms-on-the-Pause terminals that fit into a backpack; the IP NEO M for military use delivers secure, high-throughput connectivity for mission-critical operations, whereas the rugged IP NEO C for commercial use is ideal for enterprise, humanitarian, and civil missions.

The rest of the terminals are Comms-on-the-Move solutions. The Orion NEO terminal supports maritime and offshore operations, aiding naval, coast guard, and commercial vessels in remote or high-threat areas. The Voyager NEO is a commercial vehicular terminal that keeps vehicles and teams connected while in transit. Finally, the Commander is a military vehicular terminal with military-grade certification for dust, rain, and extreme conditions, ensuring soldiers on the move maintain secure, real-time situational awareness.

The Thuraya-4 network sets a new standard in L-band communications with advanced beam management and enhanced resilience in harsh conditions, all built on 3GPP LTE standards. Users benefit from reliable service during interference or infrastructure failure, while support for video, real-time data, and IoT boosts field capabilities. With default end-to-end AES-256 encryption ensuring secure communications and expanded coverage into sub-Saharan Africa, coastal Europe, and the Middle East, Thuraya-4 connects operations far beyond terrestrial network capacity.

As the exclusive terminal and ground infrastructure partner for Space42’s Thuraya-4, Cobham Satcom continues to advance the next generation of dependable mobile connectivity. Its integrated approach, combining ruggedized terminals, secure infrastructure, and decades of field-proven experience, cements its position as the most trusted provider of L-band satellite communications for government, defense, humanitarian, and commercial missions worldwide.