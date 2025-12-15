Emirates NBD unveiles ‘Emirates NBD Gold’ branded gold bar

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates NBD has unveiled the ‘Emirates NBD Gold’, in presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group and senior officials from the Group.

‘Emirates NBD Gold’ represents the first bank-branded gold bar in the UAE designed for savers and investors as it marks a significant milestone for Dubai’s growth in the Gold sector.

The launch strengthens Dubai’s reputation as a global hub for gold trading and investment and aligns with UAE’s wider vision of financial innovation, asset diversification and digital-first agenda positioning Emirates NBD as a key player in this agenda.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Emirates NBD Group, said, “I am very pleased and proud to announce the launch of the new ‘Emirates NBD Gold’. This initiative marks a step in Emirates NBD’s journey of transformation. The issuance reflects the bank’s position in the banking sector and its ability to launch quality products that meet investors’ aspirations and achieve global competitiveness in the banking sector. This issuance is a step in our ongoing efforts to achieve greater innovation and competitiveness in the gold markets, supported by the wise leadership of the United Arab Emirates. Emirates NBD Gold adds to our rich legacy and reflects our continuous efforts to support the national economy, drive long-term economic growth, and accelerate development in the region.”

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Emirates NBD Group, said, “Emirates NBD has been part of the UAE’s story since 1963 when we have issued the first Letter of Credit helping open doors for gold trade. Today we carry the legacy forward as the first bank to issue a branded gold bar investment product bridging tradition with innovation.”

Emirates NBD Gold is available to all Emirates NBD Customers, through Emirates NBD Gold certificate which can be redeemed any time. The Certificate allows the investor to hold the bar in the safe custody of the Bank or take delivery of the gold as per the customer’s request. The Emirates NBD Gold Certificate is available to all Emirates NBD customers through their relationship managers and banks's digital platform. Emirates NBD Gold is available in a sealed 10, 50 and 100 Gram denominations featuring the Emirates NBD Logo with each bar coming with a unique certificate of authenticity and ownership.