UAE, Philippines agree on additional flight rights allowing additional flights for UAE national carriers to Manila

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) of the UAE held Air Services Agreement (ASA) consultations with the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) during which both sides discussed air transport requirements and ways to strengthen bilateral air connectivity.

The consultations resulted in agreed on granting the UAE additional flight entitlements, allowing UAE national carriers to operate additional flights to Manila. This development enhances air connectivity, meets increasing passenger demand, and reflects the strong aviation ties between the two countries.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Civil Aviation Authority, stated, "This step reflects the close cooperation between the UAE and the Philippines in civil aviation and underscores our commitment to enhancing air connectivity and meeting passenger needs, supporting the sustainable growth of the sector, and strengthening people-to-people links between our two countries”.

The UAE and the Philippines maintain a longstanding and dynamic civil aviation partnership, reinforced by strong passenger demand, robust air connectivity, and the presence of a large Filipino community living and working in the UAE, which further strengthens the demand for air transport between the two countries.

Both nations continue to enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest, particularly air services and the expansion of commercial flight operations, contributing to tourism, trade, and people-to-people links while supporting the growth of the civil aviation sector in both countries.