EDGE becomes region’s first authorised service centre for Rolls-Royce engines

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- HORIZON, the Middle East’s largest independent helicopter flight training academy and an entity of EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, has become the first authorised service centre (ASC) in the region to provide maintenance, repair, and support services to customers for the M250 and RR300 Rolls-Royce engines.

The ASC is positioned to facilitate faster turnaround times, enhance service capabilities, and deliver Rolls-Royce-certified quality from HORIZON’s Al Ain-based facilities. This milestone marks a significant contribution to advancing regional and national aerospace capabilities, while further increasing in-country value.

A Rolls-Royce certification for HORIZON sets it apart from all other service providers as it guarantees that the academy meets the stringent requirements and premium quality benchmarks to ensure competence, reliability, and performance through exceptional service. This reinforces HORIZON’s position as a premier helicopter training and support provider in the Middle East.