Sharjah Ruler appoints directors at University of Art

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an administrative decision regarding the appointment of directors for academies at the University of the Art Sharjah.

According to the decision, Dr. Peter Barlow has been appointed Director of the Academy of Performing Arts at the University of the Art Sharjah, while Dr. Nadia Mahdi Al Hassni has been appointed Director of the Academy of Visual Arts at the University of the Art Sharjah.