Moscow prepares citywide festive decorations for New Year celebrations

MOSCOW, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Moscow is continuing preparations for the New Year holidays, with streets, parks and public spaces across the Russian capital adorned with colourful festive installations and illuminated winter displays, according to Viory.

Residents and visitors are seen enjoying seasonal decorations at several popular locations, including the gardens of the Sklifosovsky Institute, Vorobyovy Gory, Zaryadye Park and the newly opened gift factory on Bolotnaya Square, which has become a focal point for holiday celebrations.

City officials noted that the festive programme extends beyond the city centre. Moscow Deputy Mayor for Social Development Anastasia Rakova said that the city’s colleges participated this year in developing design concepts for medical institutions, as part of broader efforts to decorate parks, squares and major streets throughout the capital.