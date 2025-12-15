Bahrain's Deputy Prime Minister receives UAE government delegation

MANAMA, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, hosted a UAE government delegation to discuss strengthening bilateral cooperation in sustainable development, competitiveness, and government modernisation.

The delegation, representing the UAE Ministry of Cabinet Affairs’ Government Experience Exchange Office, explored opportunities for collaboration aligned with the shared strategic visions of the leadership of both countries.

During the meeting, Shaikh Khalid underscored Bahrain’s commitment to knowledge exchange and building effective partnerships with the UAE, reflecting the advanced level of integration between the two nations under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He praised the continued growth of Bahraini-Emirati relations and the strong fraternal ties that underpin cooperation across priority sectors.

Abdulla Nasser Lootah, UAE Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Experience Exchange and Chairman of the National Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to enhancing cooperation and sharing expertise in government modernisation and sustainable development.

He highlighted the UAE’s experience in implementing innovative sustainability practices and its readiness to share successful government models with partner countries.

The delegation also met Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Finance and National Economy, and Noor bint Ali Al Khulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development and CEO of the Economic Development Board, to explore opportunities for expanding knowledge exchange, enhancing sustainable development initiatives, and fostering government innovation.