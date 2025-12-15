Alef Group, American University of Sharjah forge strategic partnership

SHARJAH, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Alef Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with American University of Sharjah (AUS) to establish a strategic framework that strengthens collaboration between academia and industry, fostering innovation, talent development and impactful community engagement.

The agreement marks a new chapter in Alef Group’s long-term vision to redefine urban living and drive sustainable socio-economic growth in Sharjah by investing in human capital and creating pathways that connect education with real-world opportunity, reflecting Alef Group’s human-centric approach and purposeful direction.

Under the MoU, Alef Group and AUS will collaborate across key areas including capacity-building, employability pathways, internships, thought leadership and joint advancement initiatives. Through this partnership, AUS students will gain access to hands-on industry experience and professional development programmes tailored to Alef Group’s strategic priorities and business goals.

The partnership will also introduce an Alef Internship Programme for AUS students, providing immersive, skills-based learning experiences designed to prepare future leaders for the evolving real estate and urban development landscape. In addition, a thought leadership series will be launched at AUS, offering a platform for dialogue and innovation that enriches the academic community while positioning Alef Group as a driving force in shaping the future of Sharjah’s built environment.

Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, “At Alef Group, we believe that a key foundation of building communities, beyond simply creating physical spaces, is empowering people. Our partnership with AUS reflects our deep commitment to nurturing local talent, fostering a culture of innovation and aligning academic excellence with industry needs. Together, we aim to create a future-ready generation that will continue shaping Sharjah’s development into a modern, sustainable and globally competitive city.”

Through this collaboration, Alef Group and AUS will jointly identify and support mission-driven initiatives and community programmes that create meaningful social and educational impact. The agreement underscores the shared vision of both entities to advance Sharjah’s position as a hub of knowledge, innovation and opportunity.

Dr. Tod A. Laursen, Chancellor of AUS, added, "This partnership is an exciting platform upon which to shape the next generation of leaders in real estate, urban planning and lifestyle innovation. AUS currently embeds sustainability across all of its engineering, architecture and urban planning programs, and this partnership offers our students an exciting opportunity to be a part of real-world design developments that are both visionary and sustainable."

The MoU was signed at AUS between Chancellor Laursen and Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, marking the start of a dynamic collaboration that will support Sharjah’s vision of creating a knowledge-based economy and driving sustainable urban growth.