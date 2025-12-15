Eighth Arab Conference on Communication and Public Relations opens in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The eighth Arab Conference Arab Conference on Communication and Public Relations opened today in Dubai, organised by the Arab Administrative Development Organisation (ARADO) of the League of Arab States, and will run until 17th December under the theme "Communication and Public Relations in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities and Challenges".

The conference has attracted more than 200 participants from 16 Arab countries, alongside over 25 speakers comprising experts and specialists in communication, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, to discuss key contemporary trends and future challenges in the institutional communication sector.

Dr. Nasser Al Hatlan Al Qahtani, Director-General of ARADO, stressed the importance of the conference as an Arab platform bringing together leaders, experts, specialists and academics to discuss major transformations in institutional communication, particularly in light of the profound changes driven by artificial intelligence across communication and public relations.

In his opening address, he said the conference seeks to highlight the role of artificial intelligence and its impact on communication strategies, as well as ways to employ this modern technology efficiently and effectively while taking into account the associated ethical and legal challenges.

He added that the conference offers an opportunity to review best practices and experiences in the use of artificial intelligence technologies, including narrow and general artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning and large language models such as ChatGPT, in addition to other emerging artificial intelligence tools.

Al Qahtani noted that artificial intelligence has become an integral part of daily life, and that its application in communication and public relations contributes to analysing big data, personalising messages, improving beneficiary services, supporting decision-making and managing crises. He stressed that the use of such technologies must be safe, lawful and respectful of integrity, transparency, credibility and intellectual property rights.

He explained that the conference sessions address several key themes, including the impact of artificial intelligence on communication strategies, digital relations, artificial intelligence and ethics, challenges in the use of artificial intelligence and the future of public relations amid major digital transformations. He noted the participation of a distinguished group of Arab experts from 16 Arab countries.

Al Qahtani expressed his appreciation to all speakers, session chairs, participants, media representatives and organising teams, affirming that active engagement during the sessions will contribute to practical recommendations and fruitful outcomes that support the development of the public relations sector in the Arab world.

The conference witnessed several discussion sessions addressing a range of topics related to the main theme of communication and public relations in the era of artificial intelligence.

In the same context, a memorandum of understanding was signed between ARADO and the UAE Journalists Association, in the presence of ARADO Director-General Dr. Nasser Al Qahtani, and Fadila Al Muaini, Chairperson of the UAE Journalists Association.

The memorandum aims to enhance cooperation and exchange expertise in media and administrative development, as well as the exchange of technical and scientific expertise, information, studies, reports and publications related to areas of mutual interest.

The organising higher committee of the conference honoured participating speakers and strategic sponsors, including the Emirates News Agency (WAM), in appreciation of their efforts in organising and ensuring the success of the event.