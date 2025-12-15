NCM forecasts light to moderate rain on Tuesday, Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly over the islands and some northern areas, while on Wednesday, cloud cover and rainfall are expected to be concentrated over the sea and the far northern parts of the country, occurring at intervals.

From late Saturday night until early Sunday morning, the country experienced rainfall of varying intensity, beginning over the waters of the Arabian Gulf and the islands, then extending to the coastal areas to include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimah.

During daytime hours, rainfall extended to the northern and eastern inland areas. The highest rainfall amount was recorded at Saqr Port at 12.5 mm.

Based on satellite images and weather radar data, a decrease in cloud cover over the country was observed on Monday, with clouds concentrated over the sea, islands, and some northern and eastern areas, leading to a decline in rainfall chances.

The NCM expects the passage of the main rainfall wave on Thursday and Friday, with effects beginning over the western regions and gradually moving to affect Abu Dhabi during late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

During Friday daytime, rainfall is expected to extend to include the northern regions, Al Ain, and the eastern areas, with cloud amounts decreasing during the evening and night.

On Saturday, cloud amounts will decrease noticeably over the country, and rainfall chances will weaken, with the possibility of some low- and mid-level clouds over the far northern parts of the country, which may be accompanied by limited rainfall.

As a result of the atmospheric instability during this period, the formation of some local clouds is possible, especially during daytime hours.

Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, becoming northwesterly, moderate to fresh and strong at times, especially with convective clouds, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, especially with clouds, in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.