UAE President, European Commission President discuss cooperation, formal launch of strategic partnership negotiations

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Her Excellency Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, held a phone call today to discuss cooperation between the UAE and the European Union, as well as ways to advance ties in support of shared interests.

The call addressed the formal launch of negotiations between the UAE and the EU on a strategic partnership agreement, with both sides underlining its significance in strengthening bilateral ties in priority areas and providing a comprehensive framework to bolster cooperation.

His Highness and the European Commission President reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening UAE-EU relations, particularly in development-related sectors. They noted that negotiations towards a free trade agreement between the UAE and the EU represent a key step that would open new horizons for collaboration.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of mutual concern, including developments in the Middle East. They discussed efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the importance of ensuring sufficient and sustained aid to its population through all available means.

Both sides underscored the need to work towards a clear path to a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution as the only viable route to regional stability.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the Ukraine crisis and ongoing efforts to resolve it.

His Highness reiterated the UAE’s support for all efforts aimed at resolving crises through dialogue and political solutions in line with the country’s consistent approach to promoting peace, development, and prosperity both regionally and globally.