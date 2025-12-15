World of Coffee Dubai 2026 sets record with 76 producers, expands global origin presence

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- World of Coffee Dubai 2026 is set to be its most internationally diverse edition, featuring an expanded line-up of origins, national pavilions, and producer organisations from Africa, Latin America, and Asia.

Scheduled from 18th to 20th January 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, the fifth edition is organised by DXB LIVE, in partnership with the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA), strengthening Dubai’s status as the region’s leading specialty coffee hub.

Eight national pavilions, including Ethiopia, India, Saudi Arabia, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Panama, and Brazil will participate, with Kenya and Peru joining for the first time. Colombia, Guatemala, Indonesia, Mexico, and Rwanda will return with larger delegations, underscoring the event’s role as a global platform for coffee origins.

The 2026 event will feature over 76 producers—a record for the event—demonstrating the rising significance of Middle Eastern markets in global coffee trade.

The Producers Village will offer 14 curated spaces for direct engagement among farmers, buyers, roasters, and importers, showcasing diverse terroirs and processing methods. Three daily auctions will present buyers with access to rare micro-lots and unique coffees new to the region.

The exhibition will also host notable national coffee boards and export bodies such as Associação Brasileira de Cafés Especiais, Instituto del Café de Costa Rica, Specialty Coffee Association of Panama, PROMPERÚ, Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, Kenya Coffee Directorate, and Saudi Coffee Company, further enhancing origin representation and reflecting global interest in the GCC’s specialty coffee market.

Recent export trends indicate growing alignment with Middle Eastern buyer preferences. Kenya saw a 12% rise in coffee exports in 2024, driven by increased demand from Gulf-based roasters. Ethiopia, Africa’s largest coffee producer, generated US$2.65 billion (approximately AED10 billion) in

2024/2025 exports, bolstered by demand in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. Africa’s overall coffee exports rose 8% year-on-year in late 2024, signalling greater international demand for specialty-grade coffees.

This growth reflects the region’s evolving specialty coffee ecosystem, with roasters favouring lighter roasts and innovative profiles. Producers are now prioritising Dubai as a strategic Middle East entry point, highlighting the event’s importance for building relationships and direct trade.

Shouq Bin Redha, Exhibition Manager - World of Coffee Dubai, said, “The scale and diversity of origin participation this year reflects a fundamental shift in the global coffee movement. Producers are no longer viewing the Middle East as a peripheral market; they are actively shaping their export strategies around it. The presence of first-time pavilions from Kenya and Peru and the expansion of delegations from long-established origins show the extent to which Dubai has become a true crossroads for global coffee trade, a place where quality, sourcing strategy, and business opportunity converge.”

Khalid Al Mulla, CEO - Specialty Coffee Association UAE Chapter, added, “The specialty coffee community in the region has grown more sophisticated, more curious, and far more quality-driven. Roasters are looking for meaningful, long-term relationships with origin. Consumers are seeking diversity in flavour and story. Producers are responding with a level of engagement and investment we have never seen before. World of Coffee Dubai 2026 captures this moment, where global origin culture and regional demand are aligning in a way that is reshaping the future of the specialty market across the Middle East.”