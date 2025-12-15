Mansour bin Zayed meets with Minister of External Affairs of India

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of India across various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and benefits both friendly countries and peoples.

They also delibrated on several issues of mutual interest.