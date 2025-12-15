Abu Dhabi hosts Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emergencies, Crises and Disasters Management Centre Abu Dhabi (ADCMC) announced that Abu Dhabi will host the 9th edition of the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 (UR26), organised in collaboration with the Global Facility for Disaster Reduction and Recovery (GFDRR) of the World Bank.

As an initiative of GFDRR, UR26 forum and community of practice has become a leading platform for collaboration, knowledge sharing and innovation in disaster risk management,

This new partnership between ADCMC and the GFDRR, has been formalised during a signing event in Abu Dhabi, between Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of ADCMC and Ousmane Dione, World Bank Vice President for the Middle East & North Africa, Afghanistan & Pakistan.

The Forum is a distinguished international platform that brings together decision-makers, experts, researchers, and representatives of civil society from around the world. It provides an opportunity to discuss approaches to understanding the growing risks faced by societies, economies, and infrastructure, and to advance preparedness and adaptation through innovative solutions and cross-border collaboration.

More than 1,500 experts, along with representatives from public and private sector entities, international organisations, and academic institutions, are expected to participate in the #UR26. The Forum will address key topics including among others climate and disaster resilience, the application of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, for disaster risk management and emergency response, risk communication as well as disaster risk financing.

The five-day Forum will take place at the ADNEC Centre from 19 to 23 October 2026. It will feature panel discussions, interactive workshops, and exhibitions showcasing latest global innovations in disaster risk management.

Matar Saeed Al Nuaimi emphasised that hosting the Understanding Risk Global Forum 2026 is a pivotal milestone in Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as a leading hub for preparedness and proactive response. He noted that this achievement also reflects international confidence in Abu Dhabi’s role as a key partner in global efforts to reduce disaster risks and enhance crisis management through advanced scientific and technological approaches.

He said, “The Global Forum is a strategic opportunity to reinforce international partnerships and exchange expertise with institutions and specialists worldwide, contributing to the development of more integrated and effective systems for managing emergencies, crises, and disasters. We are also committed to leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and data analytics to support informed decision-making and enhance the preparedness of vital sectors, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government’s vision of establishing a comprehensive system capable of addressing future challenges with efficiency and professionalism.”

Ousmane Dione said that this partnership on UR26 will strengthen global and regional collaboration on disaster risk management, while highlighting Abu Dhabi’s leadership in innovation, foresight and resilience.

“We are delighted to welcome the Understanding Risk Global Forum to Abu Dhabi, as we expand the Understanding Risk Community into the Middle East and beyond. This milestone sets the stage for a stronger partnership and a shared role in defining the #UR26 Global Forum agenda. Investing in resilience is essential to safeguard lives and livelihoods, protect hard-won development gains, and foster the stability that drives sustainable growth and job creation. The World Bank is proud to support this agenda of managing disaster risks, investing more than US$7.5 billion each year to help countries anticipate shocks, respond faster, and recover stronger.”

Hosting the UR26 underscores the advanced role of the ADCMC in leading the international dialogue on the development of forecasting and response tools. It also reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to a proactive approach grounded in science, technology, and international cooperation. The Forum embodies a shared vision of building a more prepared and sustainable world by uniting efforts to understand risks, exchange knowledge, and enhance societal and economic resilience in the face of future challenges.