Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 3rd Global Conference of UAE Council for Fatwa

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the third Global Conference of the UAE Council for Fatwa in Abu Dhabi.

Held under the theme "The Family in the Context of Fiqh of Reality: National Identity and a Cohesive Society", the conference brings together senior officials, scholars and specialists from the UAE and abroad to examine family-related issues in light of contemporary realities and rapid global change.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said the conference reflects the vision of the Mother of the Nation, describing her as a pioneering model in strengthening family cohesion and building a proud, resilient society. He stressed that empowering the family is a noble national mission and a cornerstone of sustainable development.

He said the conference aligns with the announcement by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2026 as the Year of Family, underscoring the central role of families in social stability, national identity and human development. He added that linking jurisprudence with lived reality is essential to ensuring that Islamic values continue to guide society with balance, moderation and awareness.

Sheikh Nahyan highlighted the role of the UAE Council for Fatwa, under the leadership of Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, in promoting a disciplined, objective-based approach to fatwa that engages with contemporary challenges, rejects extremism and supports justice, solidarity and social harmony.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, said accelerating social and technological change requires renewed ijtihad grounded in reality and the higher objectives of Sharia. He emphasised that the family remains the foundation of societal peace, value formation and identity protection.

Ahmed Toufiq, Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs of Morocco, praised the UAE for hosting the conference and highlighted the importance of aligning fiqh of reality with social legislation to preserve family cohesion. Omar Habtoor Al Darei, Vice-Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, said the family is a national priority and called for institutional cooperation in addressing the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence on family life.

Over two days, the conference addresses family stability, national identity, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, while showcasing national and international experiences in family empowerment. The discussions reflect the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision placed family cohesion and social solidarity at the heart of nation-building.

The conference is held in line with the Year of Community 2025 and in preparation for the Year of the Family 2026, reinforcing the UAE’s commitment to strengthening families as the foundation of a cohesive and future-ready society.