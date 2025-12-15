Hamdan bin Zayed inspects Al Sila City housing, Baya Al Sila infrastructure projects

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inspected the Al Sila City housing project and the Baya Al Sila infrastructure project.

The Al Sila City housing project has 108 residential units and integrated facilities, while the Baya Al Sila infrastructure project has 104 residential plots, and both support urban expansion and provide additional housing options in Al Dhafra Region.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the leadership’s vision to enhance quality of life for UAE Nationals and emphasised the importance of providing modern housing that supports sustainable social progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan reviewed plans and the facilities and praised their high standards, which support ongoing efforts to develop integrated and sustainable residential communities.