Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Customs, emphasises sustained efforts to reinforce Dubai’s status as global trade hub

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, today visited the Dubai Customs headquarters.

Accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan directed Dubai Customs to continue working towards setting global benchmarks in customs services and trade facilitation, noting that excellence in customs is key to protecting the economy, enhancing Dubai’s competitiveness, and reinforcing its status as a global trade hub.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that the next phase requires a smarter customs system that keeps pace with rapid changes, using advanced technologies and streamlined processes to ensure smooth trade, strengthen supply chains, and boost investor confidence.

Upon his arrival at the Dubai Customs headquarters, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World and the Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; and Dr. Abdulla Mohammed Busenad, Director-General of Dubai Customs, along with a number of senior officials and department heads.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed Dubai Customs’ operational workflows, advanced inspection and clearance systems, and was briefed on operations, system integration, and trade readiness across ports. He commended Dubai Customs for protecting the economy, securing ports, and supporting business.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that Dubai Customs is the first line of defence for the economy and a key partner in achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, highlighting the leadership’s focus on building a smart, integrated customs system driven by innovation, advanced technologies, and institutional efficiency.

Sheikh Hamdan also highlighted the importance of continued investment in developing Dubai Customs’ capabilities and enhancing its technical and human resources, aiming to keep it at the forefront of global customs advancements and to make its performance a benchmark for speed, accuracy, innovation, and facilitation.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed Dubai Customs’ 2026–2030 strategy to keep pace with rapid global developments in customs work, enhance its role in protecting society, facilitating trade, and support economic sustainability. He also reviewed Dubai Customs’ 2030 AI strategy to digitalise operations, enhance performance, and deliver smarter, more efficient customs services.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan commended Dubai Customs’ advanced systems and innovative solutions, noting that its skilled national workforce demonstrates the authority’s steady progress towards global leadership, efficiently handling millions of transactions annually, facilitating trade worth hundreds of billions of dirhams, and safeguarding the emirate’s security and economy with full professionalism.

Sheikh Hamdan was also briefed on Dubai Customs’ global and regional initiatives, including its 2025 digital projects, most notably the ‘Al-Munasiq 2.0’ platform. Using AI and big data, the platform cuts the time required for goods classification from one day to two seconds, has 86 percent adoption, and is used in 117 countries, highlighting Dubai’s role as a leading global trade and customs hub.

At the end of the tour, Their Highnesses posed for a commemorative photo with the senior management and staff of Dubai Customs.