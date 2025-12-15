RTA approves additional front plate for company-operated delivery motorcycles

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved the introduction of an additional front plate for motorcycles and e-bikes used in corporate delivery services, which previously carried only a rear plate.

The requirement will take effect at the end of December and will be implemented gradually upon licence renewal. This measure forms part of the regulatory framework adopted by RTA to govern this vital sector, in line with global best practices and the approved roadmap regulating all safety and security aspects of delivery operations.

The introduction of additional front plates for delivery motorcycles forms part of a package of joint solutions and initiatives between RTA and Dubai Police General HQ.

The decision followed a series of meetings with partners from government and private entities, as well as consultancy firms, to review and assess procedures aimed at strengthening regulation of the sector and defining requirements that ensure the safety of riders and road users, thereby enhancing road safety across the Emirate.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of Licensing Agency at RTA, stated, “The decision to issue an additional front plate applies to motorcycles operating in the delivery sector. RTA has designated two plates—front and rear—for delivery motorcycles, featuring a gold background with black lettering and carrying the code (9) to distinguish this category. RTA will issue the plates under a new unified number that differs from the previous plate number and will introduce them progressively upon the licensing or renewal of each motorcycle, in line with its renewal schedule or in cases of damage or loss.”

Mahboob explained, “The decision does not apply to non-commercial (individual) motorcycles. RTA limits the issuance of the additional front plate to motorcycles used for parcel, message and document delivery; order management and delivery services; the management of transport and delivery requests through digital platforms and smart applications; as well as the rental of motorcycles and e-bikes when operated for any of the aforementioned activities.”

Mahboob noted that this measure responds to the rapid growth recorded in the delivery sector in recent years, both in terms of rising demand and the increasing number of motorcycles operating on the Emirate’s roads. He affirmed that the controls introduced by RTA to regulate and govern the sector would play a key role in enhancing traffic discipline, improving the overall transport and delivery service experience, and supporting RTA’s top priority of safeguarding road users.

In coordination with Dubai Police General HQ, RTA had previously announced a decision regulating the movement of delivery motorcycles on Dubai’s high-speed lanes. Under this decision, delivery riders are prohibited from using the two left-most fast lanes on roads with five lanes or more, and from using the left-most fast lane on roads with three or four lanes. On roads with two lanes or fewer, delivery riders may use all lanes without restriction.