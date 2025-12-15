Government of Dubai Media Office celebrates graduation of third cohort of DXB500 Programme

DUBAI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) organised a graduation ceremony for the third cohort of the DXB500 Government Communication Training Programme, a strategic initiative launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The programme is designed to build the capabilities of media and communication officials across government and semi-government entities in Dubai and enhance their ability to respond effectively to ongoing shifts in the media landscape, strengthening the impact of government messaging.

DXB500 is one of the key initiatives implemented by GDMO as part of its vision to advance government communication in Dubai. The programme focuses on strengthening coordination between entities and leveraging innovative communication tools to deliver impactful content that reflects Dubai’s vision and priorities.

The programme equips participants with practical skills in storytelling, multi-platform content creation, campaign development and strategic media engagement, while enhancing their ability to analyse audiences, craft clear messages and build trust.

DXB500 also provides a collaborative platform for media and communication officials across government and semi-government entities, supporting knowledge exchange, unified messaging and a coherent representation of government policies and initiatives.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director-General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, said the programme reflects the leadership’s vision for investing in national media talent and strengthening government communication capabilities.

She said, “DXB500 represents a strategic investment in the development of government communication capabilities. It equips participants with the tools and skills needed to deliver government messages with clarity, accuracy and influence. Effective communication is a core pillar in supporting public policy, strengthening trust and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and leadership.”

She highlighted the importance of government media campaigns in supporting the success of Dubai’s story across key sectors, underlining the role of media in conveying the emirate’s achievements locally and internationally. She also stressed the need to strategically utilise diverse platforms and tools to deliver creative and effective messages.

She encouraged programme graduates to continue developing their skills, build strong relationships with media professionals and content creators, and maintain ongoing engagement to support impactful communication and Dubai’s positive media presence.

The third edition of DXB500 focused on government campaigns that deliver positive societal impact, with emphasis on digital media tools, creative storytelling and the use of innovative technologies in communication.

The programme included specialised sessions and practical workshops led by local and international media experts, covering topics such as campaign design, strategic communication to counter misinformation, short-form content production and best practices in digital government communication.

Participants also reviewed successful government campaign case studies from Dubai, highlighting the role of communication in building public trust and reinforcing a positive image of the emirate.

Hend Fekri, Acting Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, said, “DXB500 is a core programme in developing government communication in Dubai, supporting unified messaging, strengthening media readiness and enhancing coordination among government entities in addressing key issues and challenges.”

She added, “The programme strengthens the role of government communication teams as strategic partners in supporting public policy by advancing media relations practices, improving the quality of news content and ensuring clarity and accuracy of messaging. DXB500 also provides a practical platform for knowledge exchange and supports sustained coordination between government and semi-government entities and the media.”

Huda Dahkooni, Manager of the DXB500 Programme, said the third edition was designed to enhance the capabilities of media and communication officials through practical and relevant training aligned with current media developments.

She noted that the programme focused on strengthening storytelling and multi-platform content skills, while promoting best practices in government communication and audience engagement. She added that DXB500 offers an interactive learning environment that enables participants to benefit from local and international expertise and build professional networks that support government communication efforts in Dubai.

Graduates of the programme expressed their appreciation for DXB500, describing it as a key milestone in developing their professional skills and gaining practical tools in government communication, content creation and media storytelling. They noted that the programme’s sessions and workshops provided exposure to global best practices and enhanced their ability to deliver more effective messages and respond professionally to media challenges.

DXB500 continues to play an important role in strengthening government communication in Dubai by enhancing team capabilities, improving readiness to manage diverse media scenarios and supporting the delivery of impactful content aligned with Dubai’s future ambitions.