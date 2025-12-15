FBI disrupts planned New Year’s Eve bomb attacks in LA

WASHINGTON, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- US authorities have prevented a bomb plot aimed at several sites in Los Angeles and Orange County that was scheduled for New Year’s Eve, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Monday.

Bondi wrote on X that the Justice Department and FBI "prevented what would have been a massive and horrific terror plot in the Central District of California," which encompasses Los Angeles and Orange County.

FBI Director Kash Patel wrote that four people had been arrested in connection to the alleged plot in California.

The FBI is reportedly set to share more details at a press conference in Los Angeles.