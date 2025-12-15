UAE–Bahrain strategic ties deepened by shared destiny, ambitious development vision

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE and the Kingdom of Bahrain are linked by strong ties, both brotherly and historical, that represent a unique model in international relations.

These ties are built on joint civilised, cultural, and social heritage, as well as unified developmental ambitions towards a more prosperous future for the peoples of each of the fraternal countries, the region, and the world.

Thanks to the ambitious vision adopted by the leaders of the two countries, bilateral relations have become a model to be followed, supported by cooperation, strategic partnerships, and a unified attitude towards various issues of mutual interest in both the Gulf and wider Arab world to support regional and global security, peace, and maintenance of comprehensive sustainable development efforts to advance the wellbeing of both peoples.

As the UAE celebrates its 54th Eid Al Etihad, and its remarkable process of achievements, alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain's celebration of its National Day, the relationship between the two countries stands as a living expression of solidarity and cohesion, shaped by deeply rooted social ties that have brought the two peoples together for decades.

This is coupled with strong UAE-Bahraini diplomatic relations that represent a unique model in terms of joint coordination and cooperation across various fields.

The UAE and Bahrain are also linked by wide economic, commercial, and investment relations built on principally strategic and sustainable partnerships, reflected by quantity and breadth of major projects and underpinned by beneficial joint direct foreign investments. The UAE is one of three top investors in Bahrain with cumulative direct investment volume of AED16.5 billion up to 2024, representing 10 per cent of the total direct foreign investment inflow to Bahrain.

Meanwhile, the level of total non-oil trading between the two countries reached AED231.6 billion between 2010 and 2022, witnessing impressive growth of 182.4 percent from AED9.1 billion in 2010 to more than AED25.7 billion in 2023.

In terms of mutual investments, more than 1,500 Emirati investors work in Bahrain, and there are more than 7,000 Emirati investors in public joint stock companies within the Bahraini Bourse, while Bahraini investments in the UAE reached AED5.1 billion in December 2023.

The UAE-Bahraini partnership is underscored by multiple, high-quality projects implemented in Bahrain by Emirati entities and companies in key fields, including energy, industry, sustainability and infrastructure, transport, healthcare, and real estate development, as well as continuous cooperation in the exchange of expertise across multiple sectors to enhance competitiveness, and develop and train competent specialists from both sides.

Driven by the continuous development of the brotherly ties between the UAE and Bahrain, this invaluable partnership continues to provide a leading model for coordination and cooperation, rooted in shared positions and aligned aspirations, advancing steadily towards broader horizons of progress and prosperity, supporting the vision of the wise leaderships of the two countries and realising the ambitions of the two brotherly states to achieve a prosperous future