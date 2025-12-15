Investopia - Dublin opens new avenues for UAE–Ireland economic cooperation

DUBLIN, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Investopia inaugurated a new edition of its Global Dialogues in Dublin, Ireland.

The event was attended by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Investopia; Simon Harris, Deputy Prime Minister of Ireland and Minister for Finance; Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport; Martin Heydon, Minister for Agriculture, Food, Fisheries and the Marine; Mohammed Al Shamsi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Ireland; and Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Investment.

The UAE delegation comprised more than 50 companies and entities operating in the energy, logistics, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and tourism sectors. The event was also attended by senior officials, business leaders and investors from Ireland, and highlighted opportunities to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries and to build new partnerships in new-economy sectors, most notably artificial intelligence, healthcare, tourism, advanced air connectivity, infrastructure, new energy, financial services, housing and foreign direct investment.

Ministerial meeting discusses strengthening of UAE-Ireland economic cooperation

During a key ministerial session attended by Darragh O’Brien, Ireland’s Minister for Climate, Environment, Energy and Transport, Bin Touq affirmed that the economic partnership between the UAE and Ireland has grown significantly in recent years, as reflected in trade figures and activity across other areas of mutual interest. He attributed this growth to the competitiveness of the business environment and the opportunities it offers the private sector in both countries, as well as to the series of reciprocal visits between the two sides, which recently culminated in the convening of the first UAE-Ireland Joint Economic Committee session to further enhance trade and investment relations.

He explained: "The UAE business environment witnessed a significant increase in the number of Irish trade licenses operating in the country by the end of November 2025, reaching 2,467 – a 40 per cent growth compared to last year. More than 1,838 Irish trademarks were also registered during the same period, marking a 27.8 per cent increase year on year. This growth reflects the rising confidence of Irish investors in the UAE’s business environment and provides a solid foundation for expanding partnerships and mutual investments, as well as for strengthening the presence of Irish companies in value-added economic sectors across the UAE market."

He noted that Dublin’s hosting of a new edition of the Investopia Global Dialogues reflects the strength of bilateral relations, representing a further step in Investopia’s global expansion and a continuation of its role in supporting international partnerships and identifying new opportunities in new-economy sectors. He also highlighted the complementarity of the geographical and economic advantages of both countries, with the UAE serving as a pivotal gateway to the markets of the Middle East, Asia and Africa, and Ireland acting as an important gateway to the European market, thereby opening broad prospects for companies on both sides to pursue joint expansion.

Bin Touq called on the Irish business community to expand its presence in the UAE and to capitalize on the opportunities offered by the country’s business environment, foremost among them Investopia. The platform provides access to promising opportunities in future-focused sectors, supported by the UAE’s advanced infrastructure, flexible legislation and open economic model, which allows 100 per cent foreign ownership across more than 2,000 economic sectors.

For his part, Simon Harris, Irish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, said: “This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Ireland and the United Arab Emirates. Despite the geographical distance between our two countries, bilateral relations continue to grow, driven by converging visions and shared interests across many vital sectors. At the cultural and people-to-people level, the UAE is home to one of the largest Irish communities, providing strong human ties that support closer relations between the two countries.”

He added: “Such meetings, which bring together CEOs, investors, policymakers and innovators, play a pivotal role in strengthening these ties through the exchange of knowledge, the building of collaborative networks and the opening of new horizons for growth and partnership.”

For his part, the UAE Ambassador to Ireland said: “Ireland’s hosting of INVESTOPIA this year was no coincidence; it underscores the remarkable relationship between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland, with profound bonds of friendship forged through mutual respect and shared aspirations. This year marks a significant milestone as we celebrate 50 years since the establishment of our diplomatic ties. Our relationship has not only lasted over the years but has also grown stronger, enhancing our cooperation and mutual understanding across different areas.”

Dr. Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia, said: “Investopia–Dublin marks the culmination of Investopia’s global series for this year, which comprised eight successful international editions that further solidified the platform’s status as a strategic global forum for economic dialogue and partnership-building. The flagship Investopia event in Abu Dhabi in 2026 will provide a pivotal opportunity to review the outcomes of these forums, reflecting the platform’s growing momentum and its role in connecting markets and identifying international opportunities within the new economy.”

Trevor McFarlane, Founder and CEO of EMIR, said: “Hosting the global Investopia forum in Dublin is a significant step that highlights the evolving cooperation between the UAE and Ireland, opening a broader space for dialogue between the two business communities. The future economy is built on flexible cross-border partnerships that unlock new investment opportunities. Through this event, we are discussing the increasing convergence of technology, sustainability, and capital, which will help support economic transformation in the next phase.”

Panel sessions explore foreign investment, infrastructure, energy, and AI

Investopia–Dublin featured a series of panel discussions examining shifts in foreign direct investment (FDI) and its role in shaping future industries, with a particular focus on high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and data centres. The sessions also explored prospects for UAE–Ireland cooperation in advanced infrastructure projects, including transport, logistics, water and energy, as well as ways to accelerate project delivery through cross-border partnerships that combine Emirati expertise with the growth requirements of the Irish market.

The event further highlighted opportunities for Irish companies to expand through the UAE as a global hub for innovation and investment, alongside discussions on the accelerating role of artificial intelligence in building autonomous digital infrastructure to support future economies. Emerging trends in the real estate and housing sectors were also addressed, underscoring the need for innovative solutions to increase housing supply and enhance quality of life in future cities.

Roundtable meetings focus on enhancing project readiness for the new economy

Investopia - Dublin hosted roundtable meetings attended by Bin Touq, along with several senior officials and corporate leaders from the UAE and Ireland. The discussions focused on strengthening the investment partnership between the two countries and aligning economic policies with private sector priorities to support faster market entry and business expansion for companies. The meetings also addressed enhancing the implementation readiness of joint projects in new-economy sectors and explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, and urban transport.

Discussions focused on exchanging practical expertise in delivering mega projects, leveraging the UAE’s experience in developing and delivering complex infrastructure projects, encompassing financing and planning models, procurement and contracting mechanisms, and technical coordination to execution. This forms part of Ireland’s efforts to develop strategic urban transport projects. The meetings also covered ways to boost public-private partnerships, build innovative financing models, and support the integration of technology, energy, and capital. This aims to develop resilient and sustainable infrastructure and solidify both countries’ appeal for investment in these vital sectors.

Investopia – Dublin includes launching AI-powered business solutions platform

The UAE company Digital Energy launched the ‘NexaHSE’ platform at Investopia – Dublin. This digital platform serves the energy, industrial, logistics, construction, and maritime sectors, which require advanced solutions for safety and operational efficiency. Powered by AI, the platform enables users to immediately identify hazards by taking a single photograph, with intelligent hazard recognition, automatic risk-level assessment, and instant recommended actions, while allowing for record-keeping and enhanced safety program management.

UAE’s experience in building sustainable AI models for development sectors highlighted

During the event, Core42 announced the opening of its new office in Dublin, Ireland, as part of its expansion into European markets and efforts to strengthen its international presence in artificial intelligence solutions and digital infrastructure. The company also launched a report titled “Computing, Capital and Sovereignty: The UAE’s Model for Supporting AI Expansion in Europe,” which reviews the UAE’s experience in adopting artificial intelligence, developing advanced computing infrastructure, mobilizing capital, and building sovereign and sustainable AI models that enhance productivity and accelerate industrial transformation. The report highlights how significant investment in low-cost computing capabilities, combined with the adoption of AI as a national strategy, has reinforced the UAE’s position among the top five countries globally in the Stanford AI Vibrancy Index.

Core42, a G42 Group company, is an Emirati firm specializing in enabling individuals, organizations and nations to benefit from AI solutions, sovereign cloud infrastructure and advanced digital services, supporting the development of resilient and scalable digital economies.

Investopia–Dublin complements Investopia’s global journey covering nearly 20 cities worldwide, reinforcing its role as an international platform that brings together leaders and decision-makers from diverse markets. The initiative aims to build a broader network for economic cooperation and knowledge exchange. Through this international presence, Investopia continues to strengthen its position as a bridge connecting the global business community with emerging opportunities in new-economy sectors while anticipating future trends.