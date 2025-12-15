UAE, India hold 16th Session of Joint Committee; Fifth Session of Strategic Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India, co-chaired the Sixteenth Session of the UAE–India Joint Committee, and the Fifth Session of the Strategic Dialogue, held in Abu Dhabi.

The convening of the Joint Committee and Strategic Dialogue at this advanced stage of the partnership constitutes an important milestone in the trajectory of UAE–India relations and reflects the elevated level they have reached.

The broad participation of senior ministers and officials from both sides carries clear indications of the depth of shared political commitment to further strengthening cooperation and advancing the partnership across political, economic, cultural, and educational fields.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the progress achieved under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which has significantly advanced bilateral trade toward the shared goal of USD 100 billion.

The two sides welcomed the notable progress in digital financial integration, including the linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and the UAE’s AANI platform, as well as the interoperability of the RuPay and JAYWAN cards. These developments enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and expand financial inclusion for businesses, workers, students, and travelers.

The pivotal role of education in advancing bilateral cooperation was underscored, with the establishment of the Gandhi–Zayed Center for Peace, Tolerance and Sustainability Studies described as an important step toward building a sustainable knowledge base that reinforces cultural understanding and academic exchange between the two countries. In this context, both sides reviewed the progress achieved at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) Abu Dhabi, commending the tangible achievements realized within a short period of time and affirming that the establishment and operation of a prestigious academic institution in Abu Dhabi represents a qualitative achievement reflecting the shared commitment to academic excellence.

In his remarks, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the steady and expanding growth of UAE–India relations, emphasizing that the Strategic Dialogue and Joint Committee continue to serve as effective mechanisms for translating the vision of the leadership of both countries into practical outcomes that support mutual prosperity.

The meeting concluded with the signing of the official minutes of the sixteenth session of the Joint Committee.

The UAE delegation participating in the Strategic Dialogue included Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports; Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade; Ahmad Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention; Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratization and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; His Excellency Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; Mohamed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State; Khaled Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE; and Dr. Abdul Nasser Al Shaali, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of India.