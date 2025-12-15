UAE condemns drone attack on peacekeeping base in Kadugli, Sudan

ABU DHABI, 15th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the drone attack that targeted a logistics base of the United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) in the city of Kadugli in the Republic of Sudan, which resulted in multiple deaths and injuries to members of the Bangladeshi contingent serving in the UNISFA.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reiterated the UAE’s strong condemnation of this heinous attack, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability.

Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of attacks targeting peacekeeping forces, emphasizing that the targeting of UNISFA is in contravention of international law and the UN Security Council resolution 2802.

The Ministry expressed the UAE’s full solidarity with the UN international peacekeeping forces and the participating countries, affirming its support for international efforts aimed at maintaining security, stability, and peace, and at providing humanitarian assistance in conflict zones.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, to the interim government and people of Bangladesh, and to the UN, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.