Mubadala Bio opens high-potency facility, launches three advanced oncology drugs

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Mubadala Bio announced the opening of a high-potency facility at its subsidiary, Bioventure Healthcare, and the launch of three essential oncology medicines, some of which are being locally produced for the first time as branded generics products.

The announcement marks a major step forward in strengthening the UAE’s pharmaceutical capabilities and ensuring continuous supply and access to essential treatments.

The purpose-built facility is designed to handle high-potency drugs, including oncology and hormone products and is constructed to meet the highest international safety and regulatory standards.

The first products to be launched from the new facility include: Lenalidomide – used in the treatment of myeloma, a type of blood cancer; Pomalidomide – locally produced for the first time in the UAE, used to treat multiple myeloma, offering an additional therapeutic option for managing the disease; and Sunitinib – a targeted therapy used to treat certain types of advanced or progressive cancers.

By introducing these critical medications to the local market, Mubadala Bio is helping enhance drug security, ensure a continuous supply of essential medications, and deliver more cost-effective treatment options for patients across the UAE.

“The launch of these locally produced oncology medications marks another important addition to Mubadala Bio’s growing portfolio," said Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio. "This milestone supports the development of a stronger and more advanced life sciences industry in the country while delivering meaningful benefits to healthcare providers and patients through improved access to critical treatments.”

Dr. Essam Mohamed, CEO of Mubadala Bio, said, “At Mubadala Bio, we are deeply committed to strengthening the life sciences ecosystem in the UAE. By investing in local capabilities and launching essential oncology medications, we are expanding access to additional medical therapies and ensuring consistent supply locally.”

Hamad Husein Almarzooqi, Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, said, “The new high-potency facility, along with the launch of three new oncology medications, not only expands our pharmaceutical capabilities but also reflects our commitment to providing reliable, high-quality medical products.”

The establishment of the high-potency facility and the introduction of locally produced oncology medicines are part of Mubadala Bio’s broader strategy to enhance national drug security and ensure a consistent supply of essential treatments.