Dubai Local Rowing Boats Race opens registration

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai International Marine Sports Club has opened registration for the second round of the Dubai Local Rowing Boats Race, scheduled to take place on Saturday at the Dubai Healthcare City Promenade (Phase Two) in the Al Jaddaf area.

The organising committee has approved two heats for the local category and two for the open category for government and private institutions, with the option to increase the number of heats depending on participation levels. The first round attracted 42 boats, including 26 in the local category.

The committee also announced new organisational measures for the second round, including the mandatory display of load numbers on the rear of all boats, pre-race technical inspections, and a draw to determine starting positions, aimed at ensuring transparency and equal opportunities for competitors.

Mohammed Al Merri, Director of the Sports Affairs Department at the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, confirmed that the upcoming round represents an important milestone in light of the continuous rise in participation levels following the first round.