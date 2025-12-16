Emirati women mark historic advances in economy, science, global leadership

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Throughout 2025, the UAE solidified its position as a global leader in women's empowerment through landmark national initiatives and high-profile international appointments that placed Emirati women at the forefront of global decision-making.

A key milestone was the launch of the "Mother of the Nation's 50:50 Vision," a strategic roadmap extending to 2075 that focuses on enhancing quality of life, boosting participation in future-tech sectors, and increasing female representation in leadership roles.

To support these goals, the UAE Cabinet reorganised the UAE Gender Balance Council, refining legislative frameworks that helped the country rank 13th globally and first regionally in the 2025 UNDP Gender Equality Index.

Economic empowerment saw unprecedented developments this year with the General Women's Union (GWU) introducing several global firsts. These included the creation of the world’s first official employment programme dedicated to "Productive Families," which provides monthly salaries, benefits, and social security.

The GWU also expanded the presence of Emirati women in the global economy by establishing the first Emirati women entrepreneurs council in China and launching the "We Grow for Sustainability" project, which aims to train 3,500 women and support 140 female-led agricultural projects over the next five years.

In science and technology, the UAE continues to bridge the gender gap through targeted programmes such as the "AI-Forward," which have trained over 100 woman in cloud computing and data analysis.

According to a report by Heriot-Watt University, the UAE achieved the highest female board representation in the GCC at 14.8 percent, representing a 37 percent increase over the previous year. Today, women constitute 50 percent of the Federal National Council, 70 percent of university graduates, 56 percent of STEM graduates, and more than 50 percent of the workforce in the UAE space sector, including 80 percent of the scientific team for the Hope Probe.

On the international stage, Shaikha Nasser Al Nowais was elected the Secretary-General of UN Tourism for the 2026-2029 term, becoming the first woman to hold the post in the organisation’s 50-year history.

Additionally, the World Economic Forum selected Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, and Tuka Waddah Alhanai for membership in the Young Global Leaders Council of 2025.

Environmental leadership was also reinforced with the re-election of Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak as President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature for a second term, while other Emirati women secured senior roles in international pharmaceutical and interfaith leadership organisations.