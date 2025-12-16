UAE leaders congratulate President of Kazakhstan on Independence Day

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory message to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the occasion of his country’s Independence Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to the President of Kazakhstan and to Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov on the occasion.