MBRGI takes part in Global Refugee Forum Progress Review in Geneva

GENEVA, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) took part in the Global Refugee Forum Progress Review, a meeting organised in Geneva, Switzerland, from 15th to 17th December 2025, by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) with participation from the Swiss Government.

In his opening remarks, Saeed Al Eter, Chief Executive Officer of MBRGI, underscored the need for unified international action to aid refugees and internally displaced persons worldwide.

He also commended the vital contributions of the UNHCR, its partner UN agencies, and the broader network of charitable and humanitarian institutions confronting the complex challenges that arise from forced displacement.

“We are confronting a multifaceted and escalating crisis. It has become evident that our current strategies, as vital as they are, will prove insufficient on their own to confront the magnitude of this growing challenge. It is therefore imperative that we embrace new, creative approaches to developing innovative and scalable solutions," Al Eter said.

He added, “Public awareness is a critical catalyst for this transformation; it has the unique capacity to forge a collective will, mobilise essential resources, and compel action from both governments and citizens.”

Al Eter highlighted MBRGI’s commitment to supporting humanitarian action worldwide and its continuous efforts to strengthen cooperation with UN organisations. “MBRGI affirms its commitment to enhancing our partnership with the UNHCR and with the international private sector, to develop innovative and effective solutions that create a tangible impact in addressing the refugee crisis.”

The partnership between MBRGI and the UNHCR began in 2021, with MBRGI serving as a key contributor to funding the UNHCR's programmes. By the end of 2024, the total support provided by MBRGI reached AED136 million (approximately US$39.5 million), benefiting more than 750,000 refugees, displaced persons, and members of host communities across Asia and Africa.

In January 2025, MBRGI pledged approximately AED36.7 million ($10 million) to support sustainable programmes and projects for displaced communities through the UNHCR, bringing the total pledges made by MBRGI to approximately AED173 million (around $47 million) since 2021. Meanwhile, total aid provided by MBRGI since 2021 to various international organisations has amounted to AED464.5 million.

The MBRGI delegation, led by Saeed Al Attar, held a series of high-level meetings in Geneva. The delegation, which also included Dr. Fuzan Al Khalidi, Director of Programmes and Initiatives, and Ibrahim Al Balooshi, Director of Sustainability and Partnerships, met with senior officials from UNHCR, the World Food Programme (WFP), UNICEF, the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Euroclear Group, the Tent Partnership for Refugees, and the Grundfos Group.

The discussions centred on strengthening joint cooperation to aid refugees and forcibly displaced populations. Key objectives included enhancing coordination to enable UN agencies and humanitarian institutions to expand the reach of their programmes, easing the burden on host communities, and securing the necessary funding to address the escalating needs of refugees worldwide.

During the meetings, the MBRGI delegation showcased the extensive efforts of its initiatives, which are active in dozens of countries. They also outlined their strategic vision for the next phase of work in partnerships with UN organisations. The delegation reaffirmed MBRGI’s focus on supporting the world's most vulnerable communities, particularly those in countries hosting significant refugee populations.

The Global Refugee Forum is the world's largest gathering on refugee issues. First held in 2019, it convenes UN Member States with relevant stakeholders, including international and local organisations, civil society, financial institutions, academia, and the private sector.

Held every four years, the Forum provides a platform for participants to announce new pledges, share expertise, and inspire further action on responsibility-sharing and integrated responses.

MBRGI, the region's largest foundation of its kind, spent over AED2.2 billion, benefiting approximately 149 million people in 118 countries in 2024. These efforts fall under five main pillars: Humanitarian Aid & Relief, Healthcare & Disease Control, Spreading Education & Knowledge, Innovation & Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

Within the Humanitarian Aid & Relief pillar, MBRGI’s spending surpassed AED944 million, reaching more than 37 million people worldwide.

Launched in 2015, MBRGI consolidates over 30 initiatives and institutions. It aims to tackle pressing global challenges and invest in human capital to empower vulnerable communities by spreading education, combating poverty and disease, and promoting tolerance.