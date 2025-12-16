Ajman Crown Prince receives Bahrain’s Consul-General

AJMAN, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, has received Talal Yousef Fakhro, Consul-General of the Kingdom of Bahrain in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, at the Emiri Court.

Sheikh Ammar welcomed the Bahraini Consul-General, congratulating him on Bahrain’s National Day and wishing him success in his duties, in a manner that contributes to strengthening partnership for the benefit of both peoples.

The two sides exchanged talks aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations across various fields.

Fakhro, in turn, expressed his pleasure at meeting the Crown Prince of Ajman, praising the depth of ties and the comprehensive development and rapid progress witnessed by the UAE in general and the Emirate of Ajman in particular.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.