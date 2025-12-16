Second phase of nationwide ban on import, trade of single-use consumer plastic products, bags begins

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has announced the commencement of the second phase of Ministerial Decision No. 380 of 2022, which prohibits the import, manufacture and trade of an expanded range of single-use consumer plastic products and bags. The measure will take effect on January 1, 2026.

This step is part of the broader framework of environmental legislation designed to safeguard the UAE’s natural ecosystem and minimise the environmental impacts of waste, in line with the nation’s strategic priorities to advance sustainability and enhance quality of life.

The Ministry has clarified that the ban, effective January 1st of next year, covers a defined range of single-use items including beverage cups and lids; cutlery, such as spoons, forks, knives, and chopsticks; plates; straws; stirrers; and food containers and boxes made of Styrofoam.

The decision also establishes a comprehensive ban on single-use bags, regardless of their constituent material, including paper, if their thickness is less than 50 microns. This will take effect on the same date.

Eng. Alya Abdelrahim Alharmoodi , Assistant Under-Secretary for the Sustainable Communities Sector at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE), said that the implementation of this decision is a crucial step in the UAE's journey towards a more sustainable future.

Alia Al Harmoudi said, “Regulating the use of single-use products is not only intended to reduce waste but it is part of a comprehensive vision to advance the principles of the circular economy, in which resources are transformed into sustainable assets rather than environmental burdens. In the UAE, we adopt a balanced approach that prioritises the protection of marine and terrestrial environments from pollution risks, while simultaneously fostering business sustainability and growth.”

Alia Al Harmoudi added, “We have confidence in the robust environmental awareness of the Emirati community and in the constructive cooperation demonstrated by the private sector, manufacturers and retailers in adopting sustainable practices and embracing environment friendly alternatives. Protecting our environment is a shared responsibility, and every step taken to reduce the consumption of these products is an investment in the well-being of our society and the preservation of our natural landscapes."

In line with its commitment to ensuring the smooth flow of trade and supporting the industrial sector, the Ministry noted that the decision includes specific exceptions. These apply to products manufactured for export, whereby the production of prohibited items is permitted on the condition that they are clearly labelled for export or re-export outside the UAE and are not circulated within the domestic market.

Bags and products made from recycled materials within the UAE are also exempt, in order to support and stimulate the local recycling industry. Additional exemptions apply to medicine bags, refuse bags, very thin plastic bags used to wrap fresh food items such as meat, vegetables, and bread, as well as large shopping bags intended for clothing, electronics, and toys.

The Ministry urged all establishments, markets, and suppliers to comply fully with the provisions of the decision and to play an active role in advancing the state’s environmental goals.

In collaboration with its strategic partners across relevant authorities and entities across the nation, the Ministry initiated the phased implementation of this decision by activating the first phase on 1 January 2024. This phase mandated the prohibition of the import, manufacture, and trade of all types of single-use plastic shopping bags, including biodegradable plastic bags. This step constituted a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s efforts to reduce excessive single-use plastic consumption and supported the transition of both society and markets towards the adoption of sustainable and reusable alternatives.