Global energy demand rising steadily to meet AI needs: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said global energy demand is witnessing steady growth driven by the expanding needs of artificial intelligence (AI) and large-scale data centres, forecasting increased demand across all energy sources, including fossil fuels, which remain part of the global energy mix.

He said the UAE is well-positioned to help meet rising global demand through continued investment in the energy sector.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the UAE Energy Forum 2025, Al Mazrouei said that the UAE’s clean energy capacity has surpassed 12.4 gigawatts, comprising 6.8 GW from renewables and 5.6 GW from peaceful nuclear energy. The UAE aims to reach 22 GW of renewable capacity by 2031, accounting for more than 35 percent of its total energy mix.

Al Mazrouei noted that by the end of 2024, the UAE had fulfilled approximately 90 percent of its AED200 billion ($54.4 billion) investment plan for renewable energy targeted for 2030. He emphasised that the ministry is leveraging AI to improve efficiency in government buildings, with projects aiming to reduce water and electricity consumption by up to 30 percent.

Addressing the infrastructure for the digital economy, the Minister said that the UAE has an ambitious plan to supply large-scale data centres with renewable electricity, while maintaining a balanced and sustainable approach to energy demand at competitive prices. He cited a milestone project capable of converting solar energy around the clock to supply the region's largest data centre, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for big data.