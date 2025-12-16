Sharjah Ruler attends Faya World Heritage listing ceremony

SHARJAH, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, attended the official ceremony on Monday for the inscription of “Faya” on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was received by H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Site; Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Qaiwain; Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Department; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Districts Affairs Department; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Salem Al Qasimi, Director of the Commerce and Tourism Development Authority; along with a number of senior officials, representatives of cultural institutions and organisations, and diplomats.

During his speech at the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi highlighted the distinctiveness of this site, noting that its rocks not only preserve the layers of time but also narrate stories of the earliest human presence on this land.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan said, “Here we stand before living pages of the book of humanity—a book that shows us how humans lived, how they faced their environment, how they transformed challenges into knowledge, patience, construction, and wisdom, how they made experience a way of life, and how they turned that experience into accumulated awareness, generation after generation.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan spoke about the importance of historical sites, saying: “It goes without saying that the true value of historical sites is not material, but primarily cultural and human—a value that enables people to understand their long journey on this earth, linking the present with its earliest roots, so that the future remains connected to its memory or origins. Every heritage site is an open school for generations.”

He added, “When we give these sites the study and protection they deserve, we are not merely preserving stones or relics, but accumulated knowledge and extended human experience. We help future generations build a deeper understanding of their identity and their role in the present and future, for what we preserve today safeguards our identity tomorrow.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan discussed the Emirate of Sharjah's efforts in supporting cultural initiatives, stating, “Heritage occupies a central position in the cultural project of the Emirate of Sharjah, for it gives culture the roots on which it relies and places it within the context through which the comprehensive image of humans and societies in this region is formed. Historical research in Faya reveals the history of humanity, teaching the meaning of community, establishing cooperation, organising work, and distributing resources. All of these elements form the fundamental pillars of the social structure, whose impact extended into subsequent ages.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also mentioned the efforts of the researchers working on the excavations, stating, “Among the discoveries at Faya is a groundbreaking finding that changed the world’s understanding of human history. When modern excavations began, researchers did not expect Faya to challenge one of the oldest scientific assumptions about human migration. But the land spoke, and the land does not lie when it speaks through science. Finely crafted stone tools were uncovered, and analysis showed that they are over two hundred thousand years old. In that moment, scientists realised they were facing historical evidence indicating that modern humans were here, on this land, long before previously believed.”

He added, “Faya has provided a new and well-documented map of human migration and its routes, proving that the Arabian Peninsula was not merely a passageway but an early homeland in humanity’s journey from Africa to the world, a place for settlement and life. Thus, Faya is no longer just a local site in the memory of the land, but a central station in the memory of humanity. From this perspective, we do not see the inscription of Faya on the UNESCO World Heritage List as merely a recognition of this region’s history—history validates itself, and we claim no credit, though we have many duties towards it, foremost among them being loyalty and preservation. We see this inscription as a new gift that this region offers to humanity, just as it has historically given the first agriculture, the first trade, the first road networks, the first administrative systems, and the earliest civil and social structures. Through this inscription, humanity now has a new window through which to view the past of this region, to learn from it and draw guidance from the experiences of those who came before us.”

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also addressed the human aspect of Faya, stating, “Through examining these evidences, it becomes evident that knowledge is not only about the past but is relevant across all eras, because humans, despite the passage of time, continue to face similar major challenges in striving for adaptation, sustainable resource use, and sound management. In the human aspect of Faya, we recognise a fundamental truth: civilisations do not develop in isolation but are shaped through communication and extensive networks that build their civilisational journey with justice and equality. This is how we interpret Faya, and this is how we comprehend heritage in the Emirate of Sharjah. We observe that investing in the protection of these sites is as important as investing in economic and scientific infrastructure and in developing human capacity. Heritage is not merely a recollection of the past—it is a foundation for the future.”

He concluded his speech by thanking H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for her tremendous efforts in leading this initiative, while praising the role of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and all partners, researchers, and specialists who contributed to reaching this milestone.

The ceremony, held at the Mleiha Archaeological Centre, began with H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan inaugurating the commemorative monument that marks the inscription of Faya on the UNESCO World Heritage List, graciously activating the icon designated for the announcement.

He also received the official inscription certificate from Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, in a moment that highlighted Faya’s global significance and celebrated this international achievement, reinforcing the United Arab Emirates’ role in preserving humanity’s heritage and protecting sites of outstanding value.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi announced during her speech the launch of the “Faya Research Grant”, a new international scientific initiative worth two million dirhams, spanning over three years.

This initiative demonstrates the Sharjah government’s strong commitment to investing in culture and aims to support specialised studies on Faya, encourage the participation of young researchers, and provide opportunities for Emirati students to engage in scientific missions that help expand knowledge about the site and its significance in human development.

The grant is overseen by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority under the supervision of the Scientific Committee for the Faya World Heritage Site.

She added, “On the eleventh of July this year, the inscription of Faya on the World Heritage List was announced—a moment we had worked towards for decades. When we achieved this goal, what we felt was not so much victory or triumph as it was gratitude: gratitude for the world’s recognition of our conviction, and for the understanding that the Faya site carries a story, and that the voices of those who lived here hundreds of thousands of years ago deserve to be heard as part of our shared human history.”

H.H. Sheikha Bodour emphasised the significance of Faya’s inscription on the World Heritage List, stating: “The inscription of Faya on the World Heritage List confirms the global importance of this site and enhances our understanding of early human migration, adaptation, and innovation. It situates the Arabian Peninsula at the centre of this narrative. Historically, the Arabian Peninsula was viewed merely as a conduit between continents, but the Faya site has challenged and transformed that perception, revealing that the humans who crossed this land returned, settled, and adapted here. Over thousands of years, they evolved, learned, and left traces that help us understand our origins, where we came from, and what unites us as one human family.”

She added, “These discoveries urge us to reopen the books of history and reconsider assumptions long regarded as givens, and to realise that our understanding of human history remains open to discovery and development.”

Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Site commended the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, stating, “This achievement would not have been possible without the vision of His Highness, who adopted this project and supported it with wisdom and unwavering commitment over decades. From the outset, His Highness believed that this land tells a story worth sharing with the world, and that understanding our history, heritage, and identity is the greatest investment in our future. His steadfast conviction has helped ensure the long-term sustainability of the project.”

She highlighted the efforts made by the relevant institutions, saying, “The Sharjah Archaeology Authority has worked closely with researchers and academics from prestigious international universities and institutions to advance this work over years of excavation, study, analysis, and discovery. It became clear that Faya played a central role in early human presence in this region, and that the Arabian Peninsula was among the first human habitats where conscious interaction between humans and their physical environment occurred.”

Ambassador of the Faya World Heritage Site spoke about future plans, saying: “With global recognition of this knowledge, we look forward to the future of this site and what we will continue to learn from it in the coming days and years, as well as the commitment and intensified efforts it requires from us. Here in the Emirate of Sharjah, we reaffirm our dedication to protecting and preserving Faya, ensuring the sustainability of this heritage for future generations. We recognise that the story of Faya must continue to expand through ongoing research, discovery, and international collaboration.”

At the conclusion of her speech, she expressed appreciation and gratitude to Lazare Eloundou Assomo to the esteemed members of the World Heritage Committee, and to everyone who contributed to this journey. She highlighted that their confidence in the outstanding universal value of Faya was a key factor in securing recognition, emphasising that this inscription is both an honour and a responsibility. Faya now belongs to the world, and Her Highness pledged to continue working to deepen understanding of the site’s significance for future generations.

Lazare Eloundou Assomo commended the efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah during his speech, expressing his honour and pleasure at being in Sharjah and at the exceptional site to celebrate the inscription of Faya on the World Heritage List.

He observed that this high-level recognition by the World Heritage Committee marks a significant milestone in recognising this unique site, affirming its global importance as a heritage of humanity. He highlighted that listing cultural or natural sites on the World Heritage List demonstrates their outstanding universal value, warranting protection for the benefit of all humankind.

The Director emphasised the importance of the World Heritage Convention, stating, “World Heritage Convention is a unique international treaty and a notable mechanism that brings us together, sharing values, to work collectively to preserve our common heritage for future generations. Faya represents the second property in the United Arab Emirates to be included on the World Heritage List – since the inscription of the ‘Cultural Sites of Al Ain (Hafit, Hili, Bidaa Bint Saud and Oases Areas)’ in 2011. Its inscription testifies to the richness and diversity of the country’s heritage, embedded with cultural and natural value.”

Assomo shared his experience visiting parts of the vast and exceptional World Heritage site: “I had the pleasure of visiting sections of this extensive and remarkable World Heritage property, with its various designated protected areas. Indeed, Faya includes significant archaeological remains, as well as geomorphological features that provided essential resources – such as water and raw materials – allowing human settlement. With evidence of human occupation during the early Middle Palaeolithic and Neolithic periods, spanning thousands of years, this site sheds light on past human responses to extreme climates.”

He added, “At the same time, the inscribed property offers great opportunities for further research and exploration, which will undoubtedly continue to enrich our understanding of early human occupation in arid zones. I have also had the pleasure of experiencing the efforts being undertaken by the authorities in Sharjah – namely the Sharjah Archaeology Authority – in the protection, conservation and presentation of this site.”

Addressing the Ruler of Sharjah, Assomo said, “Your Highness, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, the attention that you have given to the culture and heritage, and the importance of its preservation and dissemination for future generations, is commendable. These efforts have been extended to support the region.”

He concluded, “Today’s celebration highlights the global significance of Faya, as a heritage of humanity and the important role it played in our shared history. My sincere congratulations for its inscription on the World Heritage List.”

Heritage at the heart of Sharjah’s vision

During the ceremony, Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, welcomed guests and partners, affirming that under the leadership and vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, the Emirate has developed a comprehensive knowledge initiative, making heritage a key element in understanding humans and their history.

He commended H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi for leading the Faya nomination, showcasing the region’s heritage to the world, and exemplifying both national and scientific efforts to celebrate humanity’s heritage as part of the broader story of civilisation.

Eisa Yousif added, “Sharjah’s dedication to heritage is a long-standing story, expressed through many archaeological sites, specialised scientific missions, local and international projects, and preservation initiatives. These efforts have made the Emirate a knowledge hub and a key reference point in tangible cultural heritage and archaeology. Today, Sharjah has strengthened its position by staying true to its historical and civilisational identity, attracting researchers, historians, tourists, and business leaders seeking authenticity and heritage.”

The ceremony featured a broad artistic and scientific programme, offering guests an immersive experience of Faya’s history and human depth. A short archival film showcased the site and its discoveries, followed by the “Faya Research Grant” film, narrated to explain the initiative’s aims, supporting future research and fostering a new generation of young researchers.

A presentation titled “The Story of Faya” was displayed on panoramic screens across a rock façade at the heart of the site, using 3D filming techniques and accurate natural footage to simulate changing environments over more than 210,000 years, creating a visual and poetic narrative that retraced humanity’s first steps in the region.

The programme ended with an innovative performance called “Echoes of Faya”, which used light and air to show how Faya’s memory is recorded in sand, water, rocks, and wind. The display showed changing scenes of mountainous and desert environments, Faya’s sands, and geological layers over time, providing attendees with a multisensory experience that revived the site’s memory and traced the natural and human changes shaping its history, blending art, scientific research, and heritage.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan presented commemorative plaques to partner institutions that contributed to the successful nomination of Faya, expressing gratitude for their collaborative role and emphasising that preserving human heritage results from strong partnerships between research, cultural, and specialised institutions.

The evening concluded with a formal dinner designed to reflect the spirit and historical message of the site, in a scientific and cultural gathering that highlights Sharjah’s commitment to promoting global heritage values and fostering knowledge and human awareness.

Before the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan visited the Mleiha Archaeological Centre and viewed the exhibition “Faya’s Journey to World Heritage 1973–2025”, which highlighted key milestones from early scientific investigations by international teams to the mapping of the Faya mountains and archaeological findings that changed the understanding of early human migration from Africa. The tour ended with the site’s official inscription on the World Heritage List in 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan was briefed on the efforts of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority and its partners in research and specialised studies, reviewing maps and models that show rainfall patterns and the geological role of the Faya mountains in preventing expansion across Al Madam plain. He also observed major archaeological finds in Mleiha, including arrowheads, graves, ornamental tools, and human remains that reflect continuous human presence over successive historical periods.

The exhibition featured a selection of archaeological artefacts dating back hundreds of thousands of years, with six items showcased before H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan for the first time. These represented key moments in Faya’s history: an Acheulean stone handaxe from the Lower Palaeolithic (~500,000 years old), Middle Palaeolithic stone tools (50,000–80,000 years old), hunting points (~40,000 years old), long flint blades (~30,000 years old), and small multipurpose cutting tools (15,000–20,000 years old).

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also welcomed ambassadors and permanent delegates from UNESCO member states, expressing gratitude for their support in Faya’s nomination to the World Heritage List.

The inscription of Faya marks years of dedicated work led by Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, who served as the official ambassador for the nomination. Working with an integrated team from the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, international partners, and expert institutions, she documented the site’s outstanding universal value and prepared scientific studies highlighting Faya as one of the oldest living records of human presence in desert environments for over 200 to 210,000 years.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour also organised a series of specialised international meetings and events to emphasise Faya’s value and its scientific and human importance. This collective effort culminated in the official declaration of Faya’s inscription during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, representing the UAE and Sharjah, and confirming that Faya’s story forms part of humanity’s shared history.