Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews marine traffic management plan for New Year festivities

DUBAI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council, visited the headquarters of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation at Mina Rashid, where he reviewed the comprehensive plan prepared by the Dubai Maritime Authority to regulate marine traffic during New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He was received by Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Ahmed bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, Executive Director of the Dubai Maritime Authority at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Nasser Al Neyadi, CEO of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Omar Ali Salem Al Adidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; representatives of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, and senior officials from various other entities coordinating the plan.

During the presentation, the New Year’s Eve marine navigation management plan was reviewed considering the sustained increase in marine traffic during the festivities and the increasing number of visiting foreign yachts. Recent years have seen a notable rise in the number of permits issued, reflecting Dubai’s emergence as a preferred destination for luxury yachts and international marine tourism. The presentation also highlighted mechanisms for managing the surging demand by demarcating marine traffic routes, regulating mooring areas, and monitoring potential congestion points, ensuring smooth navigation during one of the busiest nights of the year.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor was also briefed on approved procedures to facilitate the entry and movement of foreign yachts for leisure and tourism purposes within an integrated framework based on close coordination between the Dubai Maritime Authority, Dubai Customs, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, and entities overseeing security arrangements. This coordination contributes to the efficient completion of arrival and departure procedures for all vessels while ensuring full compliance with applicable regulations and instructions. Such integration has enhanced the readiness of approved tourist marinas and ensured their commitment to registering and electronically tracking marine vessel movements.

He emphasised that timely preparations and seamless coordination among diverse entities reflect Dubai’s approach to managing major events in accordance with the highest organisational and security standards. This helps ensure the safety of lives and property while enhancing public and visitor confidence in the integrated marine traffic management system. He reiterated the importance of continuing to develop operational and security plans and strengthening inter-agency integration to keep pace with the rapid growth of the maritime sector while reinforcing Dubai’s record in safety and innovation.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed affirmed that Dubai continues to consolidate its leadership as a global centre for safe and sustainable maritime activities. He noted that the marine traffic management plan for New Year’s Eve 2026, implemented in cooperation with strategic partners such as Dubai Police and Dubai Ambulance, aims to manage the global event with utmost efficiency and prevent any maritime incidents despite the significant increase in the number of participating vessels. Prior learnings have been documented and incorporated into future operational manuals, enhancing sustainable readiness and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a safe global maritime destination for major events and visiting foreign yachts.