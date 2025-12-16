Emirates Energy Forum 2025 convenes sector leaders to celebrate achievements, chart path forward

ABU DHABI, 16th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI) organised the third edition of the Emirates Energy Forum that brought together stakeholders and thought leaders to accelerate the UAE’s energy transition agenda.

The highlight of the event was the release of the sixth UAE State of Energy Report that offers an overview of the latest developments in the energy sector. Its seven chapters outline the policies, visions, and technological innovations that underpin the UAE’s ambition to transform the way energy is produced and consumed with the ultimate target of becoming climate neutral by 2050.

Developed by MoEI in collaboration with its strategic partners, the report brings together insights and contributions from experts across a range of topics relevant to net zero and the energy sector. The report was supported by the Department of Energy-Abu Dhabi as the title sponsor, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) as the platinum sponsors, Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi (EAD) as the gold sponsor, and Dolphin Energy as the silver sponsor.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said, “The Emirates Energy Forum reflects the country’s steadfast commitment to building a sustainable and resilient energy sector capable of keeping pace with global transformations. The UAE State of Energy Report serves as a national reference that documents the scale of progress achieved and outlines the features of the next phase of the sector’s transformation journey—one based on effective partnerships, innovation, and data-driven policymaking—thereby strengthening the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for clean energy and sustainable development.”

He added, “The UAE’s achievements in the energy sector are the result of a proactive leadership vision that firmly believes energy security and sustainability are complementary paths. Through investment in practical solutions, expansion of clean energy projects, and the adoption of a balanced approach that takes into account economic growth requirements and emissions reduction, the UAE continues to present a pragmatic global model for energy transition. This is achieved by transforming climate commitments into development opportunities, strengthening international partnerships that help accelerate climate action, and ensuring a safe and sustainable future for generations to come.”

At the forum, Al Mazrouei honoured the winners and participants of the UAE Energy Management Award in its ninth edition. Seven entities from both the government and private sectors submitted advanced dossiers showcasing their experiences in implementing energy management systems in accordance with the ISO 50001 standard and achieving effective reductions in energy consumption.

EMSTEEL Group won first place, while Dubai Municipality – Architectural Heritage and Antiquities Department came in second, and Agthia Group secured third place.

The award is the national version of the Energy Management Leadership programme under the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and serves as a leading platform for promoting a culture of energy efficiency and encouraging institutions to adopt best sustainable practices.

Moreover, the forum included a youth panel to give a platform for the young generation to contribute to shaping the UAE’s energy landscape. Young participants actively shared their insights and ideas on topics like the energy transition, climate change, and sustainable development.

The forum also featured two technical panels. Field experts explored investment and market dynamics in the energy transition and promoting innovation in energy through AI and R&D. The outcomes of the panels will be incorporated in the Ministry’s approach to drive the country’s energy transition.

The Emirates Energy Forum is a leading biennial event accelerating sustainability and the transition to clean energy. It celebrates achievements and helps chart the path forward for the UAE’s energy sector.